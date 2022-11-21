Sheed to lead 1215 at Fairmont Windsor Park

Fairmont Windsor Park has welcomed the appointment of Tim Sheed as head chef at 1215.

Bringing with him a dynamic perspective and accomplished skill set, he will lead the team and oversee the menu at the fine dining restaurant.

With years of culinary experience across some of Britain’s finest luxury hotels and restaurants, Sheed offers unbound creativity and impeccable attention to detail results in inventive dishes which truly highlight the finest locally grown produce.

Most recently, he held the role of sous-chef at the Tudor Room Great Fosters Hotel, helping the team achieve one Michelin star just months after reopening.

Prior to this, Sheed - winner of the Sussex Young Chef of the Year - worked under the guidance of acclaimed chef Matt Gillan at the Pass at South Lodge.

Sheed said: “I am delighted to be leading the 1215 team at Fairmont Windsor Park and taking the fine dining offering to the next level.

“I want our guests to enjoy a meal that has a sense of familiarity, but through creative execution and exemplary customer service, is able to delight and leave lasting impressions.”

With a key focus on speciality dining and honouring local produce, 1215 is set on Fairmont Windsor Park’s south lawn overlooking the private terrace and manicured gardens.

An intimate setting for celebrating special occasions, 1215 serves authentic, high-quality British cuisine, using only the finest locally grown produce from the Royal Farms, Windsor artisans and the hotel’s own kitchen gardens.