Sheikh AbdulAziz Bin Humaid Al Nuaimi visits Ajman Tourism Platform at Arabian Travel Market

His Highness Sheikh AbdulAziz Bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Ajman Department of Tourism Development (ADTD), visited the Ajman Tourism platform at the Arabian Travel Market (ATM) on May 2, 2023.

During the visit, His Highness was welcomed by His Excellency Mahmood Khaleel Alhashmi, Director General of ADTD, and senior management representatives.

Sheikh AbdulAziz Bin Humaid Al Nuaimi was shown the diverse range of activities and attractions on display at the platform. He was briefed about the latest services provided by ADTD including the Holiday Homes online registration program and Ajman Museums e-ticketing system. Both projects are in line with the national sustainability theme of year 2023.

The visit also provided a valuable opportunity for Sheikh AbdulAziz Bin Humaid Al Nuaimi to meet with ADTD’s partners and stakeholders from the tourism industry in Ajman and discuss the future of tourism in the city. ADTD is committed to developing and promoting Ajman as a world-class tourist destination, and this visit is a testament to their efforts.

Source: Zawya.com