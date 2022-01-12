Jet2.com launches carbon offset scheme

Jet2.com has introduced the first set of major operational changes detailed in their sustainability strategy, including what the carrier calls “one of the largest airline carbon offsetting schemes globally”.

The sustainability strategy, launched in September, sets the organisation on path to net zero by 2050, in line with government targets.

However, the company “aspires” to bring this date forward.

One of the headline commitments for 2022 is the launch of a carbon offsetting scheme.

From this year, the company will offset every tonne of its carbon emissions not already covered by their contribution to existing schemes (CORSIA and UK and EU Emissions Trading Schemes).

Furthermore, as of this month, ground operations at the airline are carbon neutral, making it one of the first European airlines to achieve this.

Jet2holidays’ offices are now carbon neutral and powered by renewable energy.

Other pledges include the purchase of up to 75 new A321neo aircraft which will make travelling with Jet2.com and Jet2holidays even more efficient by further reducing emissions per passenger.

Steve Heapy, chief executive of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: “The launch of our carbon offsetting scheme today marks the first major step in our journey to net zero.

“It is our responsibility to pay for every tonne of carbon we emit, and this announcement makes this a reality, meaning that from January our customers can be assured that Jet2.com and Jet2holidays have their carbon covered.”