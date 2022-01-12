MAG launches UK recruitment drive

In a further sign the aviation sector may be turning a corner following the Covid-19 pandemic, MAG has confirmed more than 1,000 jobs are available at its airports in the UK.

There are jobs across all three of airports in the group - Manchester, London Stansted and East Midlands - and they range from security officers, customer service officers and car park staff to hospitality and lounge workers.

At both Manchester and London Stansted Airports, there are more than 500 security roles alone, with up to 95 security positions at East Midlands Airport also on offer.

Virgin Atlantic also launched a recruitment drive today.

Thousands of further jobs are also available at companies operating at the three airports, including ground handlers, cleaning companies, shops and restaurants.

All three MAG airports were experiencing a strong recovery during October and November.

ADVERTISEMENT

While that slowed slightly when restrictions were brought in in response to the omicron variant, these controls were last week removed.

That has delivered a boost to the sector, with consumer confidence rising and bookings surging in the days following the announcement.

The news has paved the way for the travel industry to recover strongly this year, especially ahead of the busy summer season.

Cath Bailey, MAG chief people officer, said: “It’s great that our passengers have more freedom to fly, as the aviation industry resumes on its road to recovery.

“We always knew the sector would quickly bounce back with the easing of travel restrictions, which were relaxed this weekend.

“This means we now have hundreds of fantastic, interesting roles available to suit a wide range of people with different experience, skills and backgrounds.

“We encourage applications from individuals with great people skills, ambition and enthusiasm.”