Jet2.com launches half-price ski carriage promotion for Winter 23/24

Jet2.com is giving skiers and snowboarders the chance to hit the slopes for less this winter across eight ski destinations, as the award-winning airline has launched an unmissable ski carriage promotion.

With snow sports enthusiasts clamouring to hit the slopes on the French, Swiss, Austrian and Italian Alps, as well as the Tyrolean Mountains and Pyrenees, Jet2.com is offering 50% off return ski carriage for a limited time only. There is ‘snow’ way that skiers and snowboarders will want to miss out on this fantastic promotion, as it means they can save a huge £30 on ski carriage (normally £60 return) and get out to the slopes for the very best value.

The offer applies to customers making a new ski flight booking between now and 25th September 2023 for travel between 1st November 2023 and 30th April 2024* to any of Jet2.com’s ski destinations.

The leading leisure airline has a huge programme of ski flights on sale for Winter 23/24, with skiers and snowboarders able to lock in great-price ski flights to the best slopes in Europe this winter from across ten of the company’s UK bases.

Jet2.com will operate ski flights to eight destinations this winter - Chambery, Geneva, Grenoble, Salzburg, Innsbruck, Lyon, Barcelona (Andorra) and Turin.

Offering a choice of services to many of these popular ski destinations, the flights provide fantastic flexibility and are perfectly timed for skiers and snowboarders looking to slope off to the snow for a weekend, long weekend, or longer mid-week break.

In addition to this wide choice of destinations and flights, booking and travelling on ski flights with Jet2.com means that customers get to enjoy VIP customer service which has seen the UK’s third largest airline win numerous awards and accolades, as well as 10kg hand luggage and 22kg baggage* and 22kg ski carriage*.

Ski destinations by base for Winter 23/24:

Belfast International – Salzburg

Birmingham – Chambery, Geneva, Grenoble, Innsbruck, Salzburg, Barcelona (Andorra) and Turin

Bristol – Chambery, Innsbruck and Geneva

East Midlands – Geneva and Salzburg

Edinburgh – Chambery, Geneva, Salzburg, Innsbruck and Turin

Glasgow – Geneva

Leeds Bradford – Chambery, Geneva, Barcelona (Andorra) and Salzburg

London Stansted – Chambery, Geneva, Grenoble, Innsbruck and Salzburg

Manchester – Chambery, Geneva, Grenoble, Innsbruck, Lyon, Salzburg, Barcelona (Andorra) and Turin

Newcastle International – Geneva, Grenoble, and Salzburg