Jet2.com and Jet2holidays Introduce Exclusive Flights and Holidays to Morocco from Bristol Airport

Jet2.com and Jet2holidays have announced the launch of scheduled flights and holidays from Bristol Airport to Morocco for the first time.

As a result of today’s announcement, the UK’s largest tour operator and third largest airline will operate year-round to the sunshine destination of Agadir, located on Morocco’s west coast, from October 2024. The launch of flights and holidays to Agadir makes this an exclusive route from Bristol Airport.

Agadir takes the crown as Morocco’s most popular pick for a beach getaway. Located on the west coast of Morocco, Agadir’s biggest draw is a 9km-long stretch of golden sand which is dotted with hotels, waterparks and a selection of incredible bars and restaurants.

As well as enjoying the sand and surf, holidaymakers can discover Agadir and its souks, minarets and tea cafes. Customers can also venture to the laidback fishing village of Taghazout or the traditional Immi Ouaddar.

Jet2 will operate weekly flights between Bristol Airport and Agadir from 6th October 2024 right through to 13th November 2025, with two weekly services operating at times during April and October 2025.

Customers can choose from almost 20 hotels in Agadir with Jet2holidays, with a wide selection of quality hotels available, mostly 4-star and above.

As well as experiencing the delights of Morocco all-year round, customers can also choose award-winning holidays and flights, whether that is a package holiday with Jet2holidays or a leisure flight with Jet2.com. Each of the brands have been recognised as a Which? Recommended Provider for providing industry-leading levels of customer service and customer experience.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays said:

“We are thrilled to be giving customers and independent travel agents even more choice from Bristol Airport thanks to the launch of Morocco as a brand-new destination. With year-round availability to the stunning beach destination of Agadir we are providing customers with a fantastic exclusive hotspot from their local airport. We are incredibly excited about this new destination and we know how immensely popular it will be with our customers.”

He added: “This latest expansion demonstrates the strength of our growing business, and it comes on the back of customers and independent travel agents across the region choosing to travel with us time and time again. Our award-winning proposition clearly continues to delight holidaymakers and we look forward to welcoming even more customers onboard thanks to the launch of this latest brand-new destination.”

Rupert Lawrie, Commercial Director, Bristol Airport said:

“It’s exciting news for our customers with Jet2.com and Jet2holidays adding Morocco to their route network from October 2024, due to the high demand in the region. The stunning landscapes and vibrant local markets make it a must-visit destination for travellers. Adding Morocco to the route network will further extend the options and flexibility of flights available, and with the added benefit of customers being able to fly from their local airport.”

Sample package

Jet2holidays – Morocco, Agadir, 4 star Allegro Agadir, 7 nights all-inclusive departing from Bristol on 24th November 2024.

Price: £549 per person based on 2 adults sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers.

For further information and to book visit www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com

Independent travel agents can visit: trade.jet2holidays.com