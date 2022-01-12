The Langham, Gold Coast to open this year

Langham Hospitality Group will be managing its third luxury hotel in Australia.

Opening this year, the Langham, Gold Coast will feature 169 well-appointed rooms and suites.

The group will also manage the Jewel Residences, Managed by Langham which consists of 170 serviced apartments.

With their prime location on the beachfront in Surfers Paradise, the hotel and serviced apartments are in the central and tallest of the three landmark towers of the Jewel development.

It is the first and largest development with direct beach access to be built in the coastal city within the last 30 years.

The Langham, Gold Coast is located between the ground and 20th floors while the residences are on the 22nd to 49th floors which promises stunning city and ocean views.

The grand structure and shimmering exterior of the Jewel are reminiscent of three colossal quartz crystals, visible for miles from the Nerang River to the Gold Coast hinterland.

The crystalline forms of the towers are inspired by the gemstone shards discovered in the region which dates back thousands of years.

“We are excited to bring quintessential Langham service to the Gold Coast very soon,” says John O’Shea, general manager of the Langham, Gold Coast.

“The Langham is renowned for its exceptional hospitality, and when our hotel opens in 2022, we look forward to taking modern coastal luxury to new heights.”

Developed by AW Holding Group, the appointed architects for the Langham, Gold Coast and the Jewel are DBI Design and US-based Oppenheim Architecture + Design respectively.

The interior design firm for the hotel is Sydney-based Studio Aria which took the inspiration of the design concept from the prime coastal location and the nearby national parks and hinterland.