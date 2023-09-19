More ski flights to Geneva announced for Winter 23/24

Jet2.com has expanded its programme of ski flights to its biggest ski destination – Geneva – on the back of strong demand from skiers and snowboarders.

The leading leisure airline has added more flights to Geneva from Leeds Bradford and Manchester Airports this coming winter, as snow sports fans rush to book their places on the slopes.

The announcement means that Jet2.com will operate up to 34 weekly ski flights to Geneva from nine UK airports in Winter 23/24. The expansion from Leeds Bradford and Manchester Airports means customers can now choose from up to eight weekly flights from each airport, providing even more choice with mid-week and long weekend options available.

Geneva offers ski enthusiasts some of the very best ski resorts across the Swiss and French Alps. It is regarded as one of the ultimate picks for skiers and snowboarders, with world-class resorts and ski areas such as Tignes, Flaine, Verbier and Zermatt all easily accessible from Geneva. In addition, the Three Valleys offers 600km of piste including Meribel and Val Thorens all for one ski pass.

As a result of today’s announcement, Jet2.com has 190,000 seats on sale between the UK and Geneva this winter, with flights on sale from the following airports:

ADVERTISEMENT

Leeds Bradford – up to eight weekly services thanks to the addition of more Saturday services.

Manchester – up to eight weekly services thanks to the addition of more Sunday services.

Birmingham – up to five weekly services.

London Stansted – up to seven weekly services.

Edinburgh - up to two weekly services.

Bristol, East Midlands, Glasgow and Newcastle International - weekly Saturday services.

As well as having more choice when it comes to booking a spot on the slopes, skiers and snowboarders travelling to eight ski destinations this coming winter – including Geneva - with Jet2.com can also benefit from 50% off return ski carriage for a limited time only.

The offer applies if customers make a new booking between now and 25th September 2023 and travel between 1st November 2023 and 30th April 2024* to any of Jet2.com’s eight ski destinations - Chambery, Geneva, Grenoble, Salzburg, Innsbruck, Lyon, Turin and Barcelona (Andorra).

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com said: “We are looking forward to an incredibly busy ski season, with customers clearly looking to get their place on the slopes booked in. With a wealth of world-class ski resorts on offer, Geneva is a mecca for snow sports fans and we are delighted to be expanding our programme even further this coming winter in response to the demand we are seeing. Thanks to our award-winning customer service and fantastic ski carriage offer for Winter 22/23 ski flight bookings, there’s no better time to be booking your place on the slopes with us than right now!”