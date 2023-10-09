Jet2.com and Jet2holidays Announce Largest-Ever Summer Sun Program for 2025 from Bristol Airport

Jet2.com and Jet2holidays have announced that their biggest ever Summer Sun programme is now on sale for 2025 from Bristol Airport, offering a brand-new and exclusive destination, as well as more seats and choice than ever before.

The UK’s largest tour operator and leading leisure airline has put 34 sunshine destinations on sale from Bristol Airport, including a brand-new and exclusive route to Kalamata. The addition of this new route, alongside increased capacity to other destinations, makes this Jet2.com and Jet2holidays’ largest ever Summer Sun programme to operate from the airport.

Weekly Wednesday services will operate from Bristol Airport to the Greek destination, giving customers the opportunity to make the most of Kalamata’s long beaches, excellent weather and waterfront eateries.

Flights and holidays have gone on sale to other popular sunshine destinations in the Canaries, Balearics, Spain, Greece, Turkey, Italy, Cyprus, Bulgaria, Malta, and Portugal too, offering fantastic choice across the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands and Europe. The programme has been put on sale today in response to strong demand from customers wanting to book ahead and get their much-deserved Summer 25 holidays locked in.

This expanded programme offers customers in the South West enormous flexibility, and as the leading airline and tour operator to many of these destinations, the companies will fly almost 110 departing weekly flights from Bristol Airport during peak periods in Summer 25.

Key Summer Sun highlights for 2025 from Bristol Airport include:

34 sun destinations on sale (peak number of flights per week in brackets)

Including brand-new and exclusive route to Kalamata (1)

Antalya (6), Bodrum (2), Dalaman (7), Izmir (2), Tenerife (8), Lanzarote (4), Fuerteventura (3), Gran Canaria (4), Reus (2), Alicante (4), Malaga (4), Girona (1), Costa de Almeria (1), Palma (Majorca) (12), Ibiza (5), Menorca (3), Faro (Algarve) (6), Madeira (1), Crete (Heraklion) (2), Crete (Chania) (2), Corfu (3), Kefalonia (2), Skiathos (2), Kos (3), Preveza (1), Rhodes (3), Halkidiki (1), Zante (4), Larnaca (3), Paphos (2), Verona (1), Bulgaria (Bourgas) (2), Malta (2)

Almost 110 departing weekly flights during peak periods

By going on sale nice and early with their Summer 25 programme customers can book in advance, either direct or through an independent travel agent, and lock in the price of their holiday to give themselves something to look forward to. The release of the programme today makes Jet2.com and Jet2holidays the first airline and tour operator to put Summer 25 flights and holidays on sale.

The good news does not end there, as the companies will be making further announcements about their Summer 25 programme over the next few weeks.

Today’s announcement means that customers can look forward to a Summer 25 holiday and experience the VIP customer service that has seen Jet2.com and Jet2holidays continually grow whilst repeatedly winning high-profile accolades. These include Which? Travel Brand of the Year and Which? Recommended Provider.

This VIP customer service includes friendly flight times and a generous 22kg baggage allowance through a flight-only booking with Jet2.com. Customers also get that very same VIP customer service along with 2-5 star accommodation, in-resort Customer Helpers, transfers, free child places and ATOL protection through a package holiday booked with the UK’s largest tour operator, Jet2holidays. Customers looking to enjoy all the benefits of a package holiday, but with the added privacy of a villa holiday, can also book their Summer Sun with Jet2Villas.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: “We are seeing strong demand from customers and independent travel agents wanting to book their Summer Sun early and get the best availability and choice. As the UK’s largest tour operator, we have listened to what our customers are telling us and reacted by putting our Summer 25 Sun programme on sale from Bristol Airport nice and early, including a brand-new and exclusive destination in Kalamata.

“By going on sale with this exciting Summer 25 programme today, we are giving customers the chance to lock in the price of their holiday now, have their pick of the best choice of destinations, hotels, rooms and flights, and spread the cost. Our Summer 25 Sun programme represents our largest programme to date from Bristol Airport, and the size and scale of this means customers in the South West have lots of choice and flexibility when it comes to getting away. On top of today’s announcement, we will be revealing more good news about our exciting Summer 25 operations from Bristol Airport soon.”

Rupert Lawrie, Commercial Director, Bristol Airport said: “This is exciting news, and we are delighted that Jet2.com and Jet2holidays have already made the decision to expand the route network available from Bristol Airport for summer 2025 due to the high demand in the region. Adding Kalamata to the route network will further extend the options, choice and flexibility available to customers with the added benefit of customers being able to fly from their local airport.

“All customers travelling through Bristol Airport from summer 2025, will see the transformational changes we are enabling currently. This work includes one of the largest public transport interchange hubs in the region, a new multi-storey car park, enclosed glazed airbridge connecting the terminal and transport hub and car parks, and enhanced catering and retail facilities available in the terminal.

“The development of Bristol Airport to being a 12 million passenger per annum airport will create thousands of new jobs in the years ahead, open-up new direct air links, and support inbound tourism. The public transport interchange hub is the first of many projects being completed to enhance the customer experience at Bristol Airport whilst meeting the challenge of developing in a responsible way and the commitment in being a net zero airport operation by 2030.”

For further information and to book visit www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com

If you are an independent travel agent and are interested in learning more about how you could benefit from working in partnership with Jet2holidays, please visit the company’s dedicated trade site: trade.jet2holidays.com