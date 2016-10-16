ITB Asia welcomes record crowds as show gets underway in Singapore

ITB Asia has opened its doors at the Sands Expo & Convention Centre in Marina Bay Sands, Singapore.

Over the next three days the show will see organisations from across the travel industry gathering to establish high-quality contacts and conduct business.

The opening ceremony was graced by four guests-of-honour, including Chee Hong Tat, senior minister of state, ministry of trade and industry and ministry of education, Singapore, who was attending for the second year running.

Also on hand was Michael Müller, mayor of Berlin, who is attending ITB Asia for the first time; Christian Göke, chief executive of Messe Berlin; and Keith Tan, chief executive of the Singapore Tourism Board.

Commenting on this year’s show, Katrina Leung, managing director of Messe Berlin (Singapore), organiser of ITB Asia, said: “ITB Asia continues to maintain its position as the leading travel trade show in the region.

“Working in close collaboration with international exhibitors, travel companies and international buyers from across the MICE, leisure and corporate travel markets, we look forward to unveiling this year’s engaging and exciting programmes that will benefit all.”

Now in its twelfth year, ITB Asia has continued to enjoy support from destinations and businesses from across the world, with over 1,300 exhibitors and more than 1,250 buyers welcomed at this year’s show.

To accommodate its growth, ITB Asia has expanded its space and will now occupy two floors of the Sands Expo and Convention Centre.

Emphasising the global reach of ITB Asia, this year’s show has attracted ever widening international interest and participation.

Over 110 national and regional tourism organisations are exhibiting this year, including first-time appearances for Armenia, Czech Republic, Malta, and Russia as well as the Balkan States of Macedonia, Montenegro and Serbia.