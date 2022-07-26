ITB Asia 2022 reports strong international presence and key anchor partners

Now in its 15th year, ITB Asia will once again be held as an in-person event at the Sands Expo and Convention Centre in Marina Bay Sands, Singapore from 19 – 21 October. The leading trade fair for Asia’s travel industry will bring together global leading brands and companies across MICE, Corporate, Leisure and Travel Technology, providing a unique opportunity and platform for the industry to rebuild, reconnect and give answers to questions about how the travel industry is restarting. The three-day conference and exhibition is co-located with MICE Show Asia and Travel Tech Asia.

ITB Asia can count on strong anchor partners in the revival of travel trade

The organisers announced Saudi Tourism Authority as Official Partner Country and Berlin Brandenburg Airport as Official Partner Airport. The organisers are also delighted to have Marina Bay Sands as Official Partner Hotel. As part of the collaboration, these anchor exhibitors take very prominent booths at the show and bring key outbound buyers to ITB Asia. They will also be represented with several sessions for ITB Asia Conference curated for the Asian travel trade market.

Asia’s leading travel trade show is in strong demand

Three months ahead of the show, leading companies, NTOs and organisations from around the world have already confirmed their participation in the event. ITB Asia is once again seeing strong participations from the National Tourism Organisations (NTOs), Regional Tourism Organisations (RTOs) and Convention Bureaus (CVBs) who will be showcasing their latest travel & tourism products and services. Among this year’s exhibitors are Busan Tourism Organization, Business Events Perth, Chonburi Provincial Administration Organization, Czech Tourism Authority, Dubrovnik Tourist Board, Gyeonggi Tourism Organization, Istanbul Airport, Japan National Tourism Organization, Korea Tourism Organization, Latvian Investment and Development Agency, Malta Tourism Authority, MEET Taiwan, Papua New Guinea Tourism Promotion Authority, Penang Global Tourism, Rovaniemi, Sabah Tourism Board, Sapporo Convention Bureau, Sarawak Tourism Board, Saudi Tourism Authority, Saxony Tourism Germany, Seoul Tourism Organization, Singapore Tourism Board, Taipei City Government, Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), Tourism Promotions Board Philippines, Vanuatu Tourism, visitBerlin, Visit Brussels, Visit Estonia, Visit Finland, Visit Guam, Visit Iceland, Visit Maldives, Visit Monaco, Visit Sarajevo, and Zagreb Tourist Board.

In addition to the NTOs and RTOs, the show also welcomes hotels & resorts including Arctic Hotel Collection, BWH Hotel Group, Far East Hospitality Management (S) Pte Ltd, Frasers Hospitality Pte Ltd, Ishin Hotels Group Co.,Ltd, Meliá Hotels International, Pan Pacific Hotels Group, Radisson Hotel Group, Tokyu Hotels, Vega Hotels, Worldwide Hotels Pte Ltd and Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc.

The show is expected to attract more than 13,000 travel professionals at Asia’s largest travel trade show, bringing attendees from the MICE, Corporate, Leisure and Travel Technology sectors together for business, networking and top-notch conferences.

