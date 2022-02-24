Largest Hilton property in Asia Pacific opens in Singapore

Hilton has welcomed the opening of Hilton Singapore Orchard, the largest hotel from the company in Asia Pacific.

Located at the heart of Orchard Road, the 1,080-room property seeks to set a new benchmark for hospitality in the city.

It is located in the renowned shopping district, offering a vibrant blend of contemporary design, innovative dining experiences and extensive meeting spaces.

“Today we celebrate a key milestone with the opening of our largest hotel in Asia Pacific.

“Hilton Singapore Orchard is a fantastic showcase of our flagship brand and places us in a strong position to usher in a new era of travel.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Together with our partners at Oue Limited, we are confident that the hotel will be in a leading position to cater to the travel demand that we anticipate will come rapidly as global economies and travel networks reconnect.

“Hilton Singapore Orchard will truly be top of mind for both leisure and business guests as it delivers exceptional experiences supported by Hilton’s renowned hospitality,” said Alan Watts, president, Asia Pacific, Hilton.

Hilton Singapore Orchard features modern contemporary design that pays homage to Singapore’s rich colonial history and agricultural heritage.

Botanical references are reflected throughout the hotel’s artwork and interiors while embracing a seamless and eco-friendly guest experience.

Energy-efficient technology such as in-room motion, air-condition and light sensors feature in every room and suite, while digital key access and smartphone connected services offer greater convenience for guests on the go.

“As one of the largest hospitality companies in the world, Hilton is renowned for its strong brand recognition, global distribution network, and successful loyalty programme – all of which combined will provide our property with a competitive advantage and enhance its positioning in the market,” said Brian Riady, deputy chief executive and executive director, Oue Limited.

“We are confident Hilton Singapore Orchard will be a leading lifestyle destination for locals and travellers alike.”