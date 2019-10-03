Raffles Istanbul to welcome Roncero dining experience

A multi-sensorial dining experience has been unveiled at Rocca Restaurant at Raffles Istanbul.

This autumn, Raffles Istanbul takes its culinary programme to a theatrical new level with the addition of ‘The Magical World of Paco Roncero,’ a pop-up dining experience taking guests on an enchanting culinary journey, skilfully curated by one of the leading representatives of Spanish avant-garde cuisine, known both in Spain and around the world.

Influenced by his travels around the world and his work with Ferran Adria, the pioneer of molecular gastronomy, Roncero is known for his creativity, sensibility, inquisitive mind and advanced cooking techniques, venturing beyond technical cuisine to present gastronomy as a singular sensorial experience.

With ten restaurants across the globe, including Madrid’s Terraza del Casino, which holds two Michelin stars and two Duia Repsol suns, chef Roncero’s most well-known restaurant is Sublimotion in Ibiza.

The one-of-a-kind establishment combines food with art, music and technology, and the entire culinary art show concept is choreographed to awaken the senses one taste at a time.

Guests at Raffles Istanbul will have the opportunity to enjoy a unique interpretation of Roncero’s colourful epicurean journey with an exclusive, limited-edition dining experience at Rocca Restaurant from September 27th until November 3rd.

Chef Roncero will be present for select events and dates.

