ITB Asia form SACEOS partnership to host Singapore MICE Forum

ITB Asia, ‘Asia’s Leading Travel Trade Show,’ is back and on track for a physical event in October and shines light on new collaboration with Singapore Association of Convention & Exhibition Organisers & Suppliers (SACEOS), the national trade association for meetings, incentives, conferences, exhibitions and events in Singapore. A corresponding partnership agreement has been signed between the two institutions to host the “Singapore MICE Forum” event, which will be co-located with ITB Asia and MICE Show Asia in Singapore.

Singapore MICE Forum (SMF) is SACEOS’ premier annual event that brings together global and regional MICE players to foster partnerships and international collaboration. The one-day event will be held on 20 October 2022 at Marina Bay Sands Expo & Convention Centre. The event is expected to attract more than 250 meetings and event professionals and 50 expert speakers from the global MICE industry.

The partnership aims to leverage the extensive networks of business, government, and travel trade contacts to attract even more experts and key industry players, laying the foundation for new initiatives and activities for the MICE segment.

Through this new agreement, SACEOS will also be ITB Asia’s knowledge partner, curating high quality conference sessions within MICE Show Asia as well as providing insightful content and high-level speakers for the Singapore MICE Forum, which brings together industry players, promotes learning and uncovers trends from forward-thinking MICE leaders.

Katrina Leung, Managing Director of Messe Berlin (Singapore), the organiser of ITB Asia, commented: “Hosting Singapore MICE Forum (SMF) at ITB Asia and MICE Show Asia is a significant step in fostering and enabling growth in the MICE and Events sector in the region. We are looking forward to a successful partnership with SACEOS and leverage on its decades of experience in the MICE industry. Its educational approach and content will be a great asset to all ITB Asia and MICE Show Asia’s participants.”

Richard Ireland, President, Singapore Association of Convention & Exhibition Organisers & Suppliers (SACEOS), said: “The spirit of connection, collaboration and innovation has always been at the core of the MICE industry’s purpose. As business events in the region come back to life, there is no better platform for the industry to gain new insights and exchange views on new opportunities and trends than the Singapore MICE Forum (SMF). Driven by the partnership with ITB Asia, we are confident that the SMF 2022 will continue to be the choice networking and learning platform for the region’s MICE industry.”

MICE Show Asia, co-located with ITB Asia, will bring together global and regional meeting planners and event organisers for three days. Together with its partners SACEOS and IAPCO, the event will feature educational training sessions and workshops that caters to the needs of the industry. A dedicated hosted buyers’ program for MICE Show Asia is set to bring international buyers who are in-charge of travel procurement.