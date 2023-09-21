Top Players of the Global Travel Market To Convene At ITB Asia 2023

ITB Asia, Asia’s leading travel trade show, is pleased to announce its top exhibitors for the highly anticipated 16th edition, set to take place from 25 – 27 October 2023 in Singapore.

Co-located with MICE Show Asia and Travel Tech Asia, this year’s event promises three full days of networking opportunities with international exhibitors, complemented by insightful conference sessions at the iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

ITB Asia Sponsors and Key Exhibitors

The exhibitors’ list offers a strong mix of all stakeholder groups. This includes top business players such as Aircalin, Air India, Banyan Tree Group, Berlin Brandenburg Airport, BWH Hotel Group, Club Med, EVA Airways Corporation, Finnair, Icelandair, NEOM, Philippine Airlines, Inc., Worldwide Hotels, Vietnam Airlines and Wyndham Hotels & Resorts; National Tourism Organisations (NTOs) including Visit Brussels, Croatian National Tourist Board, Czech Tourism Authority, Visit Finland, Visit Norway, Palestine Ministry of Tourism & Antiquities, PROMPERU, Tourism Seychelles and more; as well as Regional Tourism Organisations (RTOs) such as Visit Berlin, Department of Tourism and Creative Economy of Jakarta, Taipei City Government, Zagreb Tourist Board and more.

“ITB Asia is putting together a strong representation from all travel segments. As the industry revives, we are enthusiastic to serve as a tried and tested platform for building new partnerships. The level of expertise provided by global tourism leaders will ensure Singapore is the place where we can shape the future of tourism,”, says Katrina Leung, Managing Director of Messe Berlin (Singapore), Organiser of MICE Show Asia, Travel Tech Asia and ITB Asia.

ADVERTISEMENT

Among this year’s exhibiting NTOs are Brand USA, Croatian National Tourist Board, Czech Tourism Authority, Japan National Tourism Organisation, Korea Tourism Organisation, Malta Tourism Authority, Papua New Guinea Tourism Promotion Authority, PROMPERU, Taiwan Tourism Bureau, Tonga Tourism Authority, Tourism Development Support Fund of the Kyrgyz Republic, Tourism Promotions Board Philippines, Tourism Seychelles, Vanuatu Tourism Office, Visit Estonia, Visit Iceland, Visit Jordan and Visit Norway.

National Tourism Organisations are supported by local and national governments’ direct representation from Council of Indigenous Peoples, Taiwan, Municipality of North Greenland, Palestine Ministry of Tourism & Antiquities, Shizuoka Prefectural Government of Japan and Taipei City Government.

In addition to the NTOs, the show also welcomes Regional Tourism Organisations (RTOs), such as Daejeon Tourism Organisation, Guam Visitors Bureau, Gwangju Tourism Organisation, Gyeonggi Tourism Organisation, Gyeongsangbuk-do Culture and Tourism Organisation, Ho Chi Minh City Tourism Promotion Center, Johor Economic, Tourism and Cultural Office (JETCO), Louisiana Office of Tourism, Marianas Visitors Authority, New Caledonia Tourism, Northern Norway Tourist Board, Penang Global Tourism, Phuket Tourist Association, Sabah Tourism Board, Sarawak Tourism Board, Saxony Tourism Germany, Suruga Marketing & Tourism Bureau, Tourism Association of Sarajevo Canton, Tourism Promotion Organisation for Asia Pacific Cities, Visit Almaty, Visit Brussels, Visit Oulu and Visit Rovaniemi.

A strong representation is also expected from destination marketing agencies with a strong focus on MICE promotion: Business Events Sarawak, Finland Convention Bureau, Fukuoka Convention & Visitors Bureau, Gyeongju Hwabaek Convention & Visitors Bureau, Jeju Convention & Visitors Bureau, Kitakyushu Convention and Visitors Association, Los Angeles Tourism & Convention Board, Northern Territory Business Events Australia and Suwon Convention Center.

This year’s ITB Asia boasts an impressive line-up of sponsors, including Tourism Promotions Board Philippines, Korea Tourism Startup Center, Sentosa Development Corporation, Penang Global Tourism, Busan Tourism Organisation, Visit Finland and Japan National Tourism Organisation.

MICE Show Asia 2023 Sponsors and Key Exhibitors

Co-located with ITB Asia and Travel Tech Asia, MICE Show Asia is where incentive travel, meetings and events industries come together to connect and build the future of MICE. This year’s sponsor includes Mastercard.

Key exhibitors of MICE Show Asia 2023 include Alaska Destination Specialists, Business Events Perth, Guam Visitors Bureau, Kyoto Convention Bureau, Royal Carribean International, Sapporo Convention Bureau, This is Athens, Visit Anchorage and Visit Monaco.

Travel Tech Asia 2023 Sponsors and Key Exhibitors

This year’s Travel Tech Asia focuses the latest innovations and digital solutions targeting travel technology. With conference sessions by tech thought leaders, exhibitors from established tech brands and innovative startups, attendees are treated to a wealth of insights and inspirations to improve their business operations. This year’s sponsors include Mystifly, Oxylabs, Trip.com Group, Korea Tourism Startup Center and Mize.

Key exhibitors for Travel Tech Asia 2023 include Hotelbeds, Trip.com Group, TBO Holidays, DerbySoft, Rakuten Travel Xchange, SUNRATE, Convergent International, CodeGen International, Amerilink International Corp., Stuba, SiteMinder, Korea Tourism Startup Center, Go Global Travel, Travel Compositor, Unififi Group, TravelLine, NIUM, Oxylabs, INFOR, MyCONECT, Heytrip International, Hotelian.com and Trransfer Technologies.

ITB Asia Buyer Elite Programme Partners

ITB Asia connects top-tier service providers with global buyers to foster strong, lasting cooperation. The Buyer Elite Programme unlocks advanced options and preferred placement for select buyer partners. This year’s programme partners are American Express, Association of the Indonesian Tours & Travel Agencies (ASITA), ASTINDO, BWH Hotel Group, Cambodia Tourism Association (CATA), EVINTRA, Federation of ASEAN Travel Associations (FATA), Frasers Hospitality, Malaysian Association of Tour & Travel Agents (MATTA), Millennium Hotels and Resorts (MHR), National Association of Travel Agents Singapore (NATAS), Outbound Tour Operators Association of India (OTOAI), Philippine Tour Operators Association (PHILTOA), Philippine Travel Agencies Association (PTAA), Singapore Tourism Board, Sokos Hotels & Radisson Hotels (SOK), Thai Travel Agents Association (TTAA), Timetravels, Visit Finland, Vietnam Society of Travel Agents (VISTA) and Wyndham Hotel Group.

Trade visitors are invited to join the event with an all-access pass, granting entry to all three shows—ITB Asia, MICE Show Asia, and Travel Tech Asia. They can take advantage of the Early Bird rate available until 24 October 2023 by registering at www.itb-asia.com/visit-register.

For visitors specifically interested in travel technologies, the Travel Tech Asia Visitor Pass offers exclusive access to the Travel Tech Asia exhibition and conference. Pre-registration for complimentary tickets is available now, trade visitors may register before 25 October 2023 at: www.traveltechasia.com/visitor.