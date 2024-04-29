Reset & rejuvenate with a Saudi retreat and give yourself the gift of wellness

Saudi is emerging as a wellness capital, with its diverse regions championing bespoke wellness experiences. Its awe-inspiring natural landscapes are the perfect backdrop to reset and restore travellers – think pristine waters, lush green mountains, fresh air, outdoor oases and rolling desert dunes, plus a boost of vitamin D to mark the end of winter.

Enjoy unique experiences from yoga in AlUla, UNESCO World Heritage Site, to hot springs in Al-Ahsa, the world’s largest desert oasis, bespoke Saudi-inspired luxury spa treatments and stargazing.

And for the first time, you can experience The Red Sea. The new luxury destination recently opened its doors to guests. It’s one of the most exciting tourism developments globally of recent years, with the project widely recognized as the world’s most ambitious regenerative tourism destination, offering sustainable luxury like never before.



AlUla

AlUla, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, is an unforgettable living museum holding 200,000 years of largely unexplored human history. And now, it is fast becoming Saudi’s wellness capital, even hosting a dedicated Wellness Festival, set to take place this October for the fourth year running.

Sustainable retreat Habitas AlUla is home to Thuraya Wellness, a secluded heaven created to enhance well-being and restore balance. It combines the best modern-day techniques and ancestral practices with immersive experiences. Relax with sunrise yoga, private fitness sessions or treatments from the resident physiotherapist. Cool off in the outdoor pool and pick local essential oils, herbal teas, and body scrubs from the alchemy bar for your personalized treatments. Villa options include Celestial and Alcove Wellness Villas, with close proximity to the wellness centre and additional wellness-focused amenities, such as yoga mats and private in-room massage sessions.

The Banyan Tree, an enchanted sanctuary suspended in time and space, offers a unique fitness and wellness-focused getaway. Unwind in elegant, tented villas and the award-winning spa. It blends Asian rituals with Saudi traditions, and natural and native ingredients form the essence of each unique treatment. The striking naturally treated rock pool in the mountains provides a secluded setting for swimming and an Instagram worthy moment.

In AlUla, you will form a deep connection with the environment – fly over the wonderous city in a hot air balloon, experience a feel good endorphin surge with AlUla’s thrilling outdoor activities and excursions, and visit the iconic Jabal AlFil, the Elephant Rock. In the evening, stargaze from the stillness of the desert sands as the sun sets amid beautiful hues of orange, pink and gold.

For yoga lovers, nourish your soul and body on a three-day camping trip with daily yoga and meditation.

And AlUla has a world-class dining scene with restaurants including local favourite Somewhere, the legendary Entrecôte Café de Paris, along with a unique events calendar with festivals throughout the year and concerts at the Maraya – the world’s largest mirrored building.

The Red Sea

Nestled amidst the awe-inspiring dunes of Saudi’s Red Sea coast, Six Senses Southern Dunes offers pure indulgence surrounded by majestic volcanic craters and vast mountain ranges. Find your inner peace during desert meditation and yoga sessions and connect with the natural world in the spa where the interiors reflect the surrounding landscapes and notes of frankincense fill the air, reminiscent of the region’s incense heritage. Join a workshop to learn how to make clean skincare products using spices and fragrances the Nabateans traded centuries ago, melt away stress on a heated bed of quartz sand or try the traditional hammam, the ultimate body experience combining several treatments. The spa even offers a wellness screening and skin analysis to help you understand what your body really needs, and will design treatments or a bespoke multi-day program for you. Ingredients used in the five restaurants - Al Sarab, Merkaz, Bariya, the bar pool and grill, the gelato pod and the Chef’s table - are grown in the Chef’s Garden or sourced locally, and you can learn to cook healthy recipes at the cooking school. To get there, take a scenic 45-minute private car transfer from the Red Sea International Airport.

Al-Ahsa

The UNESCO World Heritage Site in the Eastern Province is the world’s largest desert oasis, with 2.5 million palm trees and archaeological sites set against the rocky mountains. Experience magical thermal wonder in Al-Ahsa’s hot springs known for their healing qualities – water temperatures reach up to 32 degrees Celsius. The most loved is Ain Najm, with its therapeutic warm sulfuric water. Part of UNESCO’s Creative Cities Network, the city has an ancient tradition of handicrafts passed on from one generation to the next including pottery and weaving. Visit Handcraft Castle to buy the finest heritage products made by skilled local craftsmen. Stay at the 5-star Al Ahsa InterContinental, with its Palmarosa SPA, the first L’OCCITANE inspired spa in the Eastern Province to offer exclusive L’OCCITANE en Provence treatments and therapies. Easily accessible, Al-Ahsa has its own airport, or you can drive there from Riyadh in around 3.5 hours.



Jeddah

For wellness enthusiasts, the coastal city of Jeddah has fresh sea air, spectacular beaches, stunning marine life and water activities. Assila, a 5-star Luxury Collection Hotel, in the city’s Fashion District, offers in-suite massage services, an award-winning spa, yoga and personal training sessions, and a rooftop pool with beautiful views of the city.

And in an exciting new development, three very plush boutique hotels have just launched in Al Balad (Beit Jokhdar, Beit Al Rayess and Beit Kedwan). Set in lovingly converted family homes, each has been carefully designed with a team of historians, local artists, carpenters and architects, and they’re filled with locally sourced products. Enjoy authentic local food at the restaurant, unwind on the rooftop terrace with Saudi coffee at sunrise or stargaze at night, and marvel at bespoke touches - everything from the chocolates in the airport transfer to the scent of incense in the bedroom is personalised.

Take leisurely strolls through Al Balad, the city’s UNESCO Heritage-protected old town and the gorgeous Jeddah waterfront. Within walking distance from the Waterfront is the Jeddah Open Air Museum, one of the world’s largest collections of open-air art and sculptures.

Truly, it has never been easier to visit Saudi – visa initiatives have been continuously developed, with the eVisa program now including 63 countries and special administrative regions, and the GCC residents visa and free 96-hour Stopover Visa. UK, US, or Schengen visa holders, as well as residents of the UK, US, or European Union countries, are eligible for the instant eVisa.

And, in case of need, Visit Saudi has a 24/7 tourist hotline (dial 930) for travelers who need help or have questions. To learn more and plan your trip, visit https://www.visitsaudi.com/en