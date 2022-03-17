lyf Farrer Park Singapore sees brand expand in Asia

The Ascott has opened lyf Farrer Park Singapore.

Located in one of most vibrant communities within the culturally rich enclave of Little India, the opening follows the recent launch of lyf one-north Singapore in January.

lyf Farrer Park Singapore is the sixth lyf property to open in Asia, with 12 more under development across the world as demand for lyf co-living property increases.

Situated just a stone’s throw away from Farrer Park MRT station, the location provides convenient access to Singapore’s major attractions, shopping malls as well as to the central business district.

Norman Cross, head of lyf brand and general manager of lyf Singapore, said: “Ascott’s lyf brand has gained immense popularity since its launch.

“Our guests appreciate lyf’s well-designed creative living and social spaces, enabling them to live, work and play with a community of like-minded people.

“The newly opened lyf one-north Singapore has also achieved a strong average occupancy rate of 80 per cent since its opening two months ago.

“With the launch lyf Farrer Park Singapore, our third lyf co-living property in Singapore, guests can look forward an exciting and colourful experience in a central and accessible location within the cultural hub of the Little India neighbourhood.

“Guests can enjoy the multicultural establishments, eclectic shops, historic sights and great food right at their doorstep.”