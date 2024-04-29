Delta restarts service to Nigeria from New York-JFK, upgrades fleet for Ghana and South Africa

Delta is reinforcing its No. 1 position as the largest U.S. carrier to Africa this winter by relaunching daily* service to Lagos, Nigeria (LOS), from New York-JFK on Dec. 1. Fleet enhancements in service to Accra, Ghana (ACC), and South Africa are also underway.

The airline carries more than half a million customers between the U.S. and Africa each year on more than 34 weekly flights.

“These enhancements reflect our dedication to meeting the evolving needs of our customers,” said Joe Esposito, Delta’s Senior Vice President of Network Planning. “We’re expanding our options for customers to experience the premium service and elevated hospitality they expect from Delta.”

Delta currently operates daily service between Atlanta and Lagos and, with the resumption of daily New York-JFK service, will offer a total of 14 weekly flights to Nigeria in December through the first half of January and 10 weekly flights for the remainder of winter 2024.

Customers on this flight will have a choice of Delta One, Delta Premium Select, Delta Comfort+ and Main Cabin experiences on the Airbus A330-200. Once on board, customers in Delta One can look forward to an extensive food and beverage program that includes thoughtfully curated menu options, as well as specialty snacks and premium beer, wine and spirits. Customers flying in Delta Premium Select will have more space to relax and stretch out, with a wider seat, deeper recline, an adjustable footrest and leg rest.

All customers can enjoy a wide selection of in-flight entertainment options – movies, TV series, music, podcasts and more – via Delta Studio. Delta also partners with diverse suppliers worldwide for in-flight products such as artisan-crafted amenity kits and beverages like Thrive Farmers Tea.

PREMIUM UPGRADES IN SERVICE TO GHANA AND SOUTH AFRICA

As the first U.S. airline to initiate service to Ghana, Delta remains the largest operator in the U.S.-Ghana market, offering year-round daily service from New York-JFK.

Furthermore, in late October 2024, Delta will upgrade its aircraft serving Ghana to the 281-seat Airbus A330-900neo, adding nearly 1,000 more seats each week, providing 30% more capacity between Ghana and the U.S. The aircraft features four differentiated cabin experiences: Delta One Suites, Delta Premium Select, Delta Comfort+ and Main Cabin.

Delta One Suites feature a sliding door for enhanced privacy, memory-foam mattress and soft bedding made from recycled materials. Delta One customers can also enjoy more beverage options and a seasonal chef-curated four-course meal.

Delta is also upgrading its aircraft from Atlanta to South Africa, where it operates 10 weekly flights year-round to Johannesburg (JNB) and Cape Town (CPT). With the introduction of the higher-premium 35H Airbus A350-900, this upgrade will provide an additional eight Delta One Suite seats, bringing the total to 40, along with improved operational performance. Customers can look forward to these changes for JNB effective Jun. 20 and CPT on Sept. 9.

