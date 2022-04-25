Singapore relaxes entry requirements as pandemic eases

Singapore has joined the growing roster of nations to ease Covid entry restrictions. From 26 April. With infection rates stabilising, the Southeast Asian hub is removing the requirement for vaccinated travellers to take a pre-arrival test. Limits on group sizes and safe distancing requirements are also being scrapped.

The relaxation comes as daily infection numbers continue to fall and have stabilised, giving the government the ability to proceed with further easing of community and travel measures.

Singapore’s alert level is also been lowered for the first time since the pandemic started. The Disease Outbreak Response System Condition (Dorscon) level, which indicates the current disease situation, will also be moved from orange to yellow from Tuesday.

“With these changes, we can now have a well deserved breather, after two very difficult years of fighting the virus,” said Lawrence Wong, finance minister and co-chair of the government’s coronavirus taskforce.

“But let’s always remember, we are getting closer to the finish line, but the race is not over and the pandemic is certainly not over.”

However many of the restrictions will remain in place for non-vaccinated individuals. And mandatory wearing of face masks in indoor public settings and on public transport will continue.

Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said during a press conference: “On the whole, things continue to look up for us. Our social resilience is strong and now we are in a comfortable position. We can therefore afford to take further steps to restore pre-Covid-19 normalcy.”

Travel, tourism and aviation is a major contributor to the Singaporean economy, with internation airport serving as a global hub. Prior to the pandemic forcing its temporary closure Changi Airport was voted ‘World’s Leading Airport’ by voters of World Travel Awards.