ITB Asia 2023 Unveils Top Exhibitors and Introduces New Hall for Travel Tech Asia 2023

ITB Asia, Asia’s leading travel trade show, is pleased to announce the top exhibitors for its highly anticipated 16th edition, set to take place from 25 – 27 October 2023 in Singapore

Co-located with MICE Show Asia and Travel Tech Asia, this year’s event promises three full days of networking opportunities with international exhibitors, complemented by insightful conference sessions at the three

conference theatres located at the Sands Expo & Convention Centre in Singapore.

Well ahead of the show in October, many exhibitors confirmed their participation with expansion at ITB Asia 2023. With an impressive line-up of National Tourism Organisations (NTOs) including Brand USA, Croatian National Tourist Board, Czech Tourism Authority, Japan National Tourism Organization, Jordan Tourism Board, Korea Tourism Organization, Malta Tourism Authority, Marianas Visitors Authority, PROMPERU, Singapore Tourism Board, Taiwan Tourism Bureau, Tourism Authority of Thailand, Tourism Promotions Board Philippines, Tourism Seychelles, Visit Estonia, Visit Finland, Visit Iceland, Visit Maldives, Visit Monaco, Visit Norway, and more.

Attendees can expect a comprehensive showcase of global destinations and tourism products. Latest floorplan can be found on: itb-asia.com/floorplan

“At ITB Asia attendees can feel the pulse of innovation, network with global trailblazers and boost their business growth to seize the opportunity to shape the future of the travel industry. By expanding the Travel Tech segment with another hall, we’re opening doors to limitless possibilities, ensuring we stay ahead in this rapidly evolving industry”, says Katrina Leung, Managing Director of Messe Berlin (Singapore), the organiser

of ITB Asia, MICE Show Asia and Travel Tech Asia.

Trade visitors are invited to join the event with an all-access pass, granting entry to all three shows - ITB Asia, MICE Show Asia, and Travel Tech Asia. They can take advantage of the Super Early Bird rate available until 3 September 2023 by registering at www.itbasia.com/visit-register.

New hall dedicated to Travel Tech Asia

In conjunction with ITB Asia, Travel Tech Asia will expand its exhibition and conference theatres at Level 1 of Marina Bay Sands Expo & Convention Centre. Travel Tech Asia is the most important travel technology marketplace for digital travel leaders. Building on its successful comeback last year, the show will feature exhibitors from the travel technology sector, including renowned companies like Amerilink International

Corporation, DerbySoft, Go Global Travel, Hotelbeds, Infor, Korea Tourism Startup Center, Rakuten Travel Xchange, SUNRATE, Trip.com, TBO Holidays, and UNIFIFI Group.

For visitors specifically interested in travel technologies, the Travel Tech Asia Visitor Pass offers exclusive access to the Travel Tech Asia exhibition and conferences. The Super Early Bird rate is available now, visitors may register before 3 September 2023 at: www.traveltechasia.com/visitor.