ITB Asia 2023 - a Major Success With a 42% Growth in Attendance, Paving the Way for a Promising 2024

ITB Asia, Asia’s leading travel trade show, came to a successful end today. Thousands of industry experts came together to celebrate travel and forge new connections at ITB Asia, co-located with MICE Show Asia and Travel Tech Asia, and enriched by a multi-track conference.

“The 2023 edition of ITB Asia sent a clear signal – the global travel industry is back on track. We were happy to see so many new players, so many fresh faces – that’s the guarantee of a sustainable future for the entire industry. I hope a lot of them will join the ranks of recurring ITB Asia guests, as we are starting preparations for the next year already”, says Katrina Leung, Managing Director of Messe Berlin (Singapore), the organiser of MICE Show Asia, Travel Tech Asia and ITB Asia.

ITB Asia Conference – thousands of insightful minutes

The rich conference agenda augmented the experience that attendees could get in the busy exhibition halls. Adopting the motto “Accelerating Growth: Paving the Way for New Opportunities in Travel & Tourism”, the ITB Asia Conference gathered global thought leaders from the entire industry, sparking lively discussions on topics critical to the future of MICE, corporate travel, leisure travel and travel technology. Over 160 speakers delivered more than 4,000 minutes of speeches in over 100 sessions spanning 3 days in 3 conference theatres: the Knowledge Theatre, MICE Show Asia, and Travel Tech Asia.

ITB Asia will return in 2024

The preparations for the next year’s show are underway, with the 17th edition of ITB Asia scheduled on 23 – 25 October 2024 in Singapore. The booth registration for ITB Asia 2024 is open online, with Super Early Bird rates available till 31 October 2023.

