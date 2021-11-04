Insight Vacations launches new Worldwide collection

Insight Vacations has launched its new 2022-2023 Worldwide collection, featuring 133 itineraries with over 100 unique Insight Experiences across Europe, Northern Africa, Asia and the Americas.

Next year will see Insight Vacations’ debut in Latin America, with three new trips taking in the best of Brazil, Argentina and Peru.

Other new tours for 2022/23 include the Spectacular Rockies and Glaciers of Alberta in Canada and Insight Vacations’ first ever trip significantly based around train travel Best of California – which takes Amtrack’s Pacific Surfliner from San Diego to San Obispo, and then up to Yosemite and San Francisco by coach.

In a further development for 2022, Insight’s award-winning Make Travel Matter Experiences are now featured on every worldwide tour.

These award-winning experiences have the aim of advancing 11 of the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals, connecting guests with people, planet and wildlife and enabling them to positively impact the communities and destinations they visit.

They are selected with great care using a proprietary assessment tool endorsed by sustainable tourism experts.

Talking about the new 2022/23 worldwide programme, UK & Ireland managing director, Chris Townson, said: “Pent-up demand for travel in 2022 is huge, and this really is the time for agents to seize the opportunity that premium touring offers, with travellers wanting to get out there again with more style, comfort and support than ever before.

“There has never been a better time to go guided, and Insight Vacations’ 2022 programme offers the most comprehensive collection of premium touring out there, bringing together some of the best accommodation, finest dining and immersive experiences into brilliantly curated itineraries.

“With new trips like the Best of California and the Spectacular Rockies and Glaciers of Alberta sitting alongside our perennially popular itineraries like the Dalmatian Elegance, Country Roads of Italy and Northern Lights of Scandinavia, it’s a varied and immersive portfolio that we’re excited to bring to market.”