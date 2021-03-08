Insight Vacations launches new Wander Women trip

In celebration of International Women’s Day, Insight Vacations is thrilled to launch a new 13-day itinerary, Venice & the Croatian Coast, A Women’s-Only Tour.

The trip is part of its Wander Women series of journeys created for women, by women.

The trip will take place in summer 2022 and will offer enriching travel experiences that cater to the diverse interests of female clients and introduce guests to inspiring women in communities across Croatia and also in to Slovenia.

The first women’s-only trip, Inspirational India was launched last year and is set to depart in October, which has booking availability.

The journey includes three #MakeTravelMatter Experiences designed to uplift local women in their communities and ensure Insight’s travels are used as a force for good while supporting the United Nations’ Global Goals.

ADVERTISEMENT

TreadRight ‘planet’ ambassador and environmentalist, Céline Cousteau will be a special guest on the Croatia trip.

She helps amplify women’s achievements as a documentary filmmaker and director.

With this year’s International Women’s Day theme being #ChooseToChallenge, Insight is celebrating women’s achievements by creating experiences that connect clients with women artisans, entrepreneurs, business and community leaders as well as by hiring women travel directors, local experts, coach drivers, experiences hosts and more.

“More than 50 per cent of the global workforce in our industry are women and female clients are yearning for uplifting and immersive experiences.

“On this International Women’s Day, we #ChooseToChallenge by seeking out and celebrating women’s successes with local female trailblazers, artisans and community leaders whom we visit and support across the globe,” said Ulla Hefel Böhler, global chief executive for Insight Vacations.

“Our newest Wander Women Croatia journey will highlight our meaningful #MakeTravelMatter Experiences where like-minded female guests can personally connect with outstanding local women and spend time with our inspiring TreadRight ‘Planet’ Ambassador, Céline Cousteau,” she concluded.

This special women’s-only guided tour is available with limited space as a single departure date, so clients are encouraged to book early to secure their spot.