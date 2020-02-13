Insight Vacations launches new women-only India trip

Hot on the heels of International Women’s Day, Insight Vacations has launched a new women’s only trip – Inspirational India, A Wander Women Journey.

As the first itinerary in Insight’s new ‘Wander Women’ journey programme, it will take place in India in 2021 and will offer immersive learning opportunities, wellness experiences and deliciously authentic dining.

It is also designed to demonstrate the impact tourism can have on women’s economic empowerment.

Insight continues its efforts to champion a gender equal world, with its latest effort being the launch of this wholly new programme of journeys created and led by women.

Just like all Insight journeys, clients who embark on this experience will get all of the sights and the insights, up close and personal, in comfort and in style.

ADVERTISEMENT

“With 57 per cent of our guests being female, along with the rise of women’s only travel, our new ‘Wander Women’ journey is a perfect fit for those who want to get below the surface and experience India as a culturally immersive destination.

“Designed and run by women, this new journey provides myriad opportunities to give back and empower women in the local communities while learning about their day-to-day lives,” said Rachel Coffey, director of sales and business development for Insight Vacations.

“This journey is also a great opportunity to connect and travel with other fabulous women from around the world.”

The journey is only available on a limited departure date, so clients are encouraged to book early to secure their space.