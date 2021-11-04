TUI River Cruises unveils plans for summer 2023

TUI River Cruises has announced its summer 2023 programme, which goes on sale from today.

Three new itineraries will be added to the sailings bringing the total number available for customers to choose from to 21, with a range of durations from three-14 nights.

The river cruise line, which launched in August, will be adding two new Rhine itineraries and one sailing on the Main.

Legends of the Rhine, North Rhine & The Netherlands Explorer and Jewels of Germany will all set sail down the Rhine River visiting popular German hotspots including Frankfurt, Dusseldorf and Cologne as well as lesser-known destinations such as Boppard, Koblenz and Oberwesel.

The Legends of the Rhine itinerary will call at the river cruise line’s new port of call, Andernach.

A picture-perfect town located in the middle of the Rhine Valley, home to a striking tower that has been keeping a watchful eye over the town since the 15th century.

Guests sailing on August 4th, Legend of the Rhine itinerary can experience the festival of 1,000 lights with live bands and music shows during the day and a spectacular firework display in the evening which can be viewed in all its glory from the top deck of the ship.

Customers sailing on July 23rd can enjoy Mainz summer lights festival where the riverside promenade will be lined with food and souvenir stalls accompanied by live music and after sunset fireworks.

The Bavarian Discovery itinerary will be an Oktoberfest themed sailing departing from Frankfurt and taking in eight ports of call in Germany – Wertheim, Wurzburg, Marktbreit, Bamberg, Nuremberg, Boppard, Regensburg and Passau.

Guest experts will host on-board beer tastings as well hosting speaker events.

Guests will also be able to enjoy beer-focussed shore experiences from brewery visits and tastings to sightseeing tours.

After the successful launch of the new river cruise line with the christening of TUI Maya this summer, her sister ship, TUI Skyla will set sail on the Mistletoe & Rhine itinerary later this month with her inaugural sailing on November 23rd.

The third ship, TUI Isla, will complete the fleet next spring.