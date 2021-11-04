van Dullemen steps up to lead Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park, London

Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group has announced the appointment of Torsten van Dullemen as general manager of Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park, London.

He will also take up the role of area vice president, operations, for the company, overseeing hotels in Munich and Prague as well as forthcoming projects in Mayfair, London and Luzern.

Van Dullemen was previously general manager of Mandarin Oriental, Washington D.C. and area vice president for the group’s north-east United States operations.

He also held senior Mandarin Oriental positions in Hong Kong, Manila, Chiang Mai and Bangkok as well as with Oberoi in India.

A well-established hotelier, Van Dullemen is no stranger to London, having begun his career at the property first as a management trainee and later as food and beverage manager when previously the Hyde Park Hotel.

He also rejoined as hotel manager from 2004-2007 after the property was rebranded Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park, London.

“I am delighted to be returning to London in this prestigious position, based at our iconic London property which enjoys such an illustrious history in the city.

“I look forward to working with the entire team on further elevating the bespoke service and innovative experiences for which our brand is renowned,” Van Dullemen said.