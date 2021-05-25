Insight Vacations returns to the road in United States

Insight Vacations has welcomed guests to the first USA trip since the pandemic – Enchanting Canyonlands – introducing the new role of the wellbeing director for the first time.

The group was made up of travellers from the domestic market discovering the natural parks and open spaces of their own country, such as the Grand Canyon, Monument Valley and Bryce and Zion National Parks.

With the USA typically accounting for over half of Insight Vacations’ UK business, the trip was an important step toward reopening.

The trip was Insight Vacations’ first with a wellbeing director in place, a new role that has been created by the Travel Corporation to provide an additional reassurance and logistical support around health and safety in a post-pandemic world.

At the same time, it allows the travel director to focus entirely on delivering a seamless guest experience.

Wellbeing director Carol Kendrick, who is also one of Insight Vacations’ most experienced travel directors, described it as “awesome” being back on the road and added: “Rules can vary from state to state, city to city and establishment to establishment, so it’s our responsibility to ensure that we know what’s required, and that guests know what to expect.

“Everything from porterage, to the way meals are served and how venues are operating can change daily.

“It’s these details that might seem small but can be confusing or contradictory, and we work behind the scenes to ensure that the guests don’t have to think about anything other than having a good time.”

Starting in Scottsdale, the seven-day Enchanting Canyonlands trip heads to the Grand Canyon – staying inside the national park itself and with dinner overlooking the South Rim – before travelling on through Monument Valley to Lake Powell, with accommodation in lake or marina rooms at the Lake Powell Resorts and Marinas.

Chris Townson, managing director, UK & Ireland for Insight Vacations, said: “Hearing from the fantastic Carol Kendrick in her role as wellbeing director really reiterates the value of travelling with an escorted touring operator like us, because we have both an on-the-road and an office-based team who are entirely dedicated to making the holiday experience as hassle-free and enjoyable as possible for our guests, who can just sit back and relax as we navigate the changing nuances for them.”