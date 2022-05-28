Four Seasons Resorts Mauritius at Anahita launches immersive wellness experiences

The Spa at Four Seasons Resort Mauritius at Anahita has revealed a series of new immersive wellness experiences that are carefully engineered to aid guests from all walks of life pursue their personal wellness goals. In partnership with South African spa brand TheraNaka, the new program places a holistic spotlight on wellbeing through locally inspired, culturally authentic experiences that act as an antidote to the ailments of busy urban living.

Through the power of African botanicals, TheraNaka focuses on harnessing healing abilities of indigenous medicinal plants and herbs, all of which are sustainably sourced. “Due to the impact of the pandemic, we have seen people consciously prioritise their well-being,” says Joelle Jennepy, Senior Director of Spa. “In Mauritius, the abundant nature and generational wisdom of how to heal, soothe and restore naturally has allowed us to develop treatments that both relax and restore, while anchoring guests in their island surroundings to help them draw positive energy from the island’s beautiful nature. This new partnership with TheraNaka was therefore a natural fit and adds even greater depth to our holistic offerings.”

Treatments from the new program are designed using organic plants and flowers, such as aloe vera and marula, combined with the insights of the Resort’s expert spa therapists, who have honed their skills in natural healing through knowledge passed down through the generations in Mauritius. The new signature therapies are designed for mind, body and spirit and delivered in an intimate and nurturing environment above water in the Resort’s private spa suites.

Coconut and Aloe Island Ritual (120 minutes)

For thousands of years, coconut and aloe have been used extensively in traditional medicine among island populations around the world. In Mauritius, coconut and aloe are fresh and abundant and are plucked directly from the spa garden to be used in each treatment. This ritual comprises a full body exfoliation with dried coconut and fresh aloe, ahead of a honey and coconut body masque and Ayurveda oil scalp massage before concluding with a Mauritian Fusion massage with virgin coconut oil.

African Earth and Stone Journey (120 minutes)

Journey to distant lands with a therapy designed to relieve deeply rooted tension and fatigue. The application of mineral enriched mud creates a warm aura, stimulating sluggish circulation while warm stones and a herbal poultice deeply soothe muscles. Marula oil, combined with the kigelia Africana and blended with sandalwood and cedar wood essential oils, resets the body energetically and renews the connection between mind and body.

African Wood Massage (90 minutes)

Mimicking the rhythmical patterns of an African dance, this TheraNaka signature massage blends light stretching techniques and specially designed wooden body and facial implements to relax and restore the body. Warm olive and shea butter ointment with soft notes of mandarin and neroli nourishes and heals dry skin in a deeply rejuvenating experience.

Journey to Inner Mindfulness (40 minutes)

Resident yogi Dass Rangarigado guides guests in the art of mindfulness through a journey of finding one’s true self. From sun salutations overlooking the quiet lagoon to practicing yoga surrounded by lush greenery, guests may tailor their experience to achieve a personal journey that resonates with their style of well-being.

Set on wooden pillars above the Indian Ocean lagoon and surrounded by tropical vegetation, the award-winning Spa at Four Seasons Resort Mauritius at Anahita is designed as a contemporary, natural retreat and a home of complete rejuvenation. The Spa is home to 12 overwater treatment suites, eight of which are couple’s suites and feature a private steam room or sauna.