The Iberia Group will operate 53 flights to Paris for the Champions League final

Iberia already has everything ready for the Champions League to be held this Saturday in Paris.

So that fans can enjoy this long-awaited event live, the Iberia Group will reinforce its flight offer with the French capital to 53 operations, with additional flights throughout the weekend, both charter and regular.

In this way, Iberia and Iberia Express will have 24 flights between Friday and Saturday morning so that Madridistas can reach Paris. In addition to the 20 regular flights -nine on Friday and 11 on Saturday morning- that make it possible to arrive on time to see the final, Iberia has scheduled another four special flights to cover the needs of the fans.

For the return on Sunday, in addition to the seven regular flights that Iberia and Iberia Express usually operate, four other special operations have been scheduled.

Likewise, Iberia will operate another 18 additional charter flights, which have been commercialized by air brokers and travel agencies.

In total, the Iberia Group will offer 53 flights between Madrid and Paris that weekend, totaling nearly 10,000 seats to enjoy the best football live