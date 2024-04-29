FHS Saudi Arabia 2024 has officially opened its doors at the Mandarin Oriental Al Faisaliah, Riyadh, with over 1400 key players in the hospitality industry gathering for 3 days of extensive learning, networking, and deal-making.

The organisers extend their heartfelt gratitude to the host sponsors, Al Khozama Investment and Mandarin Oriental Al Faisaliah, Riyadh, for their pivotal support in bringing this premier event to life.

The first two panel sessions were received very well.

The first, a thought-provoking session moderated by Christopher Sanderson, Co-founder of The Future Laboratory.

Panelists included Michael Flanagan, Chief Business Development Officer at Al Khozama Investment; Hicham Hassouni, Chief Strategy & Business Development Officer at Boutique Group; and Ada Renedo, Regional CEO, Middle East at Together Group. Together, they explored innovative strategies for thriving in the evolving food and beverage sector and engaged with insights and approaches for mastering this transformational marketplace.

The second panel session was moderated by Simon Wright, Founder & Chairman of TGP International.

The conversation featured Talar Keshishian, Senior Manager Leasing – Retail Development at Red Sea Global; Madan Manjeshwar, Director of Finance at Almoajil Holding Hospitality; and Vikram Natarajan, CEO of Kayanee. Panelists explored significant transformations in the food and beverage sector that are redefining the future of dining and hospitality spaces across Saudi Arabia.

ADVERTISEMENT

More details to follow.