PATA Destination Marketing Forum 2024 Returning to Thailand!

The Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA) is set to organise the PATA Destination Marketing Forum 2024 (PDMF 2024) at Dusit Thani Hua Hin in Cha-Am, Phetchaburi Province, Thailand, from November 12-14, 2024.

The event is co-hosted by the Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (TCEB), Phetchaburi City and the Designated Areas for Sustainable Tourism Administration (DASTA), with the support of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT)

“PATA is excited to be returning to Thailand to organise this year’s PATA Destination Marketing Forum, having previously organized this event in 2018 in Khon Kaen, 2019 in Pattaya and 2022 in Songkhla. We are also delighted to be once working with our valuable partners TCEB, TAT and DASTA and look forward to working with Phetchburi City in organizing this event,” said PATA CEO Noor Ahmad Hamid. “Our extensive conference programme promises a rich learning experience and opportunities for delegates to expand their networks within the ever-evolving travel and tourism industry. I invite all stakeholders to join us in Cha-Am. Phetchaburi, Thailand to not just learn and expand their networks but to also celebrate and contribute to the ongoing growth of Asia-Pacific travel and tourism.”

“It is an honour that Phetchaburi has been selected as the host for the PATA Destination Marketing Forum” said Phetchaburi Governor Nuttachai Numpoonsuksun. “Participants will be able to experience the enchanting charm of Kaeng Krachan National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Phetchaburi is also a UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy, renowned for using locally sourced ingredients to create dishes that elevate and increase economic value with the “3 tastes + 1” concept—incorporating sweetness from palm sugar, sourness from lime, saltiness from salt, and spiciness from Karen chilli. Moreover, Phetchaburi is also home to three palaces belonging to three kings: Rama IV’s Pra Nakhon Khiri Palace (Khao Wang), Rama V’s Phra Ram Ratchaniwet Palace (Wang Ban Puen), and Rama VI’s Mrigadayavan Palace. With its diverse array of attractions, ranging from mountains, waterfalls, rivers, and forests to historical sites, the culturally significant work of the Ten Essential Traditional Craftsmanship and of course the Cha-Am district, the province is an ideal destination for both domestic and international visitors. Phetchaburi province looks forward to welcoming all delegates of the PATA Destination Marketing Forum 2024”

Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau President Mr Chiruit Isarangkun Na Ayuthaya said, “TCEB is grateful for the PATA Destination Marketing Forum being organised in Phetchaburi. I am confident that the city is a perfect destination, considering the objective of PDMF which is to ensure the long-term sustainable growth and development of tourism that will benefit local communities. Phetchaburi is rich in both cultural assets and natural resources covering beaches, national parks, unique local way of life, historic sights, and royal palaces. It was also designated a Creative City of Gastronomy by UNESCO in 2021 as a result of the city’s rich heritage of local cuisine and dessert. TCEB has been working with local communities in the city to boost their capacities in welcoming MICE visitors. In this connection, TCEB hopes that this important international forum will be an excellent floor of knowledge exchange and will become a stepping stone for the city’s future of MICE industry.”

Tourism Authority of Thailand Governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool said, “The PATA Destination Marketing Forum stems from the desire to help secondary and tertiary destinations responsibly grow and develop into widely recognised tourism attractions. The format of this year’s event is collaborative and informative, delivered through a two-day programme. It offers a unique opportunity for networking, learning, and discovery, consisting of a one-day destination experience, which provides delegates with an unprecedented opportunity to explore the region’s natural landscapes and cultural treasures. On the second day, delegates will participate in a one-day forum with various networking opportunities.”

Delegates attending the event will have the opportunity to choose from three unique destination experiences, planned and crafted by DASTA.

Designated Areas for Sustainable Tourism Administration Director-General Gp. Capt. Athikun Kongmee said, “DASTA is delighted to join PATA and all stakeholders in co-hosting PDMF 2024 in Thailand. We, along with our networks of government sector, private sector and local communities, are looking forward to welcoming the hosting team and all PDMF participants to Phetchaburi. DASTA has supported Phetchaburi Province in becoming a member of UNESCO Creative Cities Network (UCCN) - a City of Gastronomy and has worked with local communities to develop sustainable community-based tourism and creative activities, in addition to elevating the destinations to be recognized nationally and internationally. DASTA’s technical tour will take you to experience Phetchaburi’s natural and cultural heritage, local history, and unique characteristics; namely its food culture, art, history and architecture, as destination internationally recognized by UCCN and PATA Gold Award 2023 in Culture - Traditional Performing and Visual Arts.”

Located in Central Thailand, Phetchaburi Province was named a Creative City of Gastronomy by UNESCO in 2021. Travellers will be captivated by the destination’s vibrant local cuisine, showcasing the province’s farm-to-fork practices. Beyond its delicious dishes crafted from fresh produce and seafood, Phetchaburi Province boasts many stunning attractions, including the picturesque views along Cha-Am Beach, as well as an enchanting community-based tourism experience at Old Phetchaburi Town Riverside Community, a revitalization project which won the 2023 PATA Gold Award for Culture. Located less than 200 km south of Bangkok and just 20 km north of Hua Hin, Cha-Am is a quiet Beach retreat in Petchaburi province.

Registration for the event is complimentary, however, due to limited seating, PATA Members will be given priority on a first-come, first-serve basis.

As PATA acts as a catalyst for the responsible development of travel and tourism to, from and within the Asia Pacific region, the Association is proud to note that the PATA Destination Marketing Forum is a net zero carbon event. PATA is working with a local green project to help support organisations to reduce local greenhouse gas emissions and increase carbon sequestration sources in Thailand. As part of our commitment to sustainability, there will be a nominal charge of USD 10 for carbon offset per person for this event.

For more information, please email [email protected]