Four Seasons Resort Nevis welcomes Karen Mcfarlane as Spa manager

Four Seasons Resort Nevis, the award-winning resort consistently ranked by travellers and travel experts as one of the top resorts in the Caribbean, has named Karen Mcfarlane as the new Spa Director. A spa and wellness hospitality veteran with more than 20 years of experience, Mcfarlane hails most recently from the Jumby Island Resort, of the Oetker Collection, in Antigua, where she spent the last 11 years.

“I am pleased to welcome Karen to the Four Seasons Resort Nevis family,” says Yvette Thomas-Henry, Regional Vice President and General Manager. “Her passion for excellence and her commitment to training and development is sure to enhance and elevate the spa, wellness and fitness offerings at our Resort. I’m excited to see what her fresh perspective will bring to our unique Nevisian offerings.”

In her new role as Spa Director, Mcfarlane will oversee both the Resort’s Spa and Fitness operations, which include a 12,000 square foot (1,100 square metre) spa facility, featuring 11 treatment rooms, six of which are hidden away in private Nevisian huts, providing the ideal environment to enjoy the sounds and scents of Mother Nature. The authentic Caribbean sanctuary is set in a garden amid lush greenery and the brightest of blooms, surrounded by tropical plants and flora and fauna native to the island. The space is also highlighted by an antique sugar copper fountain, gingerbread-trimmed treatment cottages in the West Indian Colonial style, hot and cold plunge pools and a herb garden that pays homage to the organic bounty of Nevis by growing plants and herbs that are used in treatments, rituals and teas.

Guests choosing to stay active while on vacation will enjoy the Resort’s Sports Pavilion. Located directly next to the Spa, this air-conditioned fitness centre offers state-of-the-art workout equipment, including cardiovascular machines and free weights, as well as access to a personal trainer, yoga and fitness instruction.

“It is truly an honour to be joining the Four Seasons Resort Nevis family,” says Mcfarlane. “I am looking forward to developing the Spa’s wellness experiences while infusing the rich natural elements of Nevis so that our visiting guests can experience the authenticity of the island.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Originally from Jamaica, Mcfarlane comes to Nevis with a plethora of experience in the field, having worked in several Caribbean resorts, such as Carlisle Bay, Blue Waters Hotel, Sandals Resort and Spa and, most recently, Jumby Island. She began her career as a nail technician and massage therapist and transitioned through several learning and development programs, including a scholarship through the Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association to study Spa & Hospitality Management at the University of California. Karen is also a Board Member for Caribbean We Wellness & Education where she serves as an education advisor, but her passion and drive is not limited to the industry. She has also led several community and charitable events such as the Annual Charity Walk in recognition of Global Wellness Day, which attracts more than 200 participants yearly and donates to charitable causes across the region.

Four Seasons Resort Nevis is nominated as Caribbean’s Leading Beach Resort 2022 by World Travel Awards.