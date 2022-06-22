Las Vegas offers a summer season jam-packed with electrifying entertainment

World-class entertainers across music and comedy turn up the heat throughout the destination all season long. While the excitement certainly doesn’t end after Labor Day, here is a sampling of this summer’s most sensational and sizzling entertainment.

Must-See Residencies with Superstar Talent

There’s always a show to see when you’re in Vegas—and the thrilling summer season is no exception. From entertainment legends to throwback acts and today’s most popular superstars, these icons put on spectactular shows.

Shania Twain is back at at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino on select dates from Wednesday, June 22 to Saturday, June 25; and Friday, Aug. 26 to Saturday, Sept. 3.



Luke Bryan returns to the Resorts World Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas on select dates from Wednesday, June 22 to Saturday, June 25; and Wednesday, Aug. 31 to Sunday, Sept. 4.



Wayne Newton continues his reign as Mr. Las Vegas at Bugsy’s Cabaret at Flamingo Las Vegas on select dates throughout the season from Wednesday, June 22 to Monday, Sept. 5.



Morrissey brings his Viva Moz Vegas show to The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on select dates from Friday, July 1 to Saturday, July 9.



Lionel Richie will be “Back to Las Vegas” for more shows at Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas on Saturday, July 2 and Sunday, July 3, as well as select Fridays and Saturdays throughout August.



Usher takes the stage at Dolby Live at Park MGM on select dates from Friday, July 15 to Saturday, July 30 and Friday, Aug. 26 to Sunday, Sept. 4.



Katy Perry brings her PLAY production back to the Resorts World Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas on select dates from Friday, July 29 to Saturday, Aug. 13.



Silk Sonic featuring Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak plays at Dolby Live at Park MGM on select dates from Wednesday, Aug. 3 to Friday, Aug. 19.



John Legend is back for more at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino on select dates from Friday, Aug. 5 to Saturday, Aug. 20.

Concerts Keep the Music Playing All Summer Long

ADVERTISEMENT

Residencies already pack Las Vegas’ entertainment calendar but these must-see concerts make the roster even more impressive. This year’s lineup includes country favorites, indie and alternative rock bands, and pop stars who are topping the charts.

June

Pop rock artist Kenny Loggins takes the stage for “An Intimate Evening of Stories and Songs” at Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas on Thursday, June 23.



Indie pop trio AJR brings the noise to The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on Friday, June 24.



Latin pop group Marca MP brings its Lo Que Fuera Un Sueño Tour to MGM Grand Garden Arena at MGM Grand Hotel & Casino on Friday, June 24.



The Los Dos Carnales Tour, featuring Voz de Mando and La Explosiva Bando de Mayo, makes a stop at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas on Friday, June 24.



Part of the free Downtown Rocks concert series, The Calling, Dishwalla and 10,000 Maniacs will perform at the Fremont Street Experience on Saturday, June 25.



Alternative rock band Primus takes its A Tribute to Kings Tour to The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas on Saturday, June 25, featuring special guests The Black Angels.

July

Reggae band Fortunate Youth brings its sound to Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas located at The LINQ Promenade on Friday, July 1.



Latin trap rapper and singer Anuel AA plays the Resorts World Events Center at Resorts World Las Vegas on Friday, July 1.



Molly Hatchet, Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, and Mackenzie Porter continue the free Downtown Rocks concert series at Fremont Street Experience on Monday, July 4.



Reggae band Iration and hip-hop duo Atmosphere take the stage at Downtown Las Vegas Events Center on Friday, July 8.



Rock band The Black Keys brings The Dropout Boogie Tour to MGM Grand Garden Arena at MGM Grand Hotel & Casino on Saturday, July 9, featuring special guests Band of Horses and Ceramic Animal.



Indie rockers Young the Giant take the stage at Resorts World Events Center at Resorts World Las Vegas on Saturday, July 9.



Punk rock band Rise Against plays Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino on Friday, July 15 with special guests Senses Fail.



Iconic rock band Journey returns to Las Vegas to play a string of shows at Resorts World Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas, on select datres from Friday, July 15 to Saturday, July 23.



Hip-hop-turned pop punk artist Machine Gun Kelly is joined by Avril Lavigne and Willow at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, July 15.



Singer-songwriter Corinne Bailey Rae plays Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas on Friday, July 15.



Indie rock band The Shins brings its Oh, Inverted World: The 21st Birthday Tour to The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas on Friday, July 22.



Soulful R&B artist Brian McKnight returns to the Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas on Friday, July 22.



Find rock band Counting Crows at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on Saturday, July 23.



The free Downtown Rocks concert series continues with Skid Row frontman Sebastian Bach at Fremont Street Experience on Saturday, July 23.



Four Seasons favorite Frankie Valli takes the stage at Reynolds Hall at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts on Saturday, July 23.



Singer-songwriter David Gray brings his White Ladder: The 20th Anniversary Tour to Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas on Saturday, July 23.



Folk rockers The Lumineers take the stage at MGM Grand Garden Arena at MGM Grand Hotel & Casino on Sunday, July 24, with special guests Gregory Alan Isakov and Daniel Rodriguez.



Country crooner Brett Eldredge plays The Venetian Theatre at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas on Sunday, July 24.



R&B icon Maxwell plays a trio of dates at Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas on Wednesday, July 27; Friday, July 29; and Saturday, July 30.



Blues rock band Kaleo brings the noise to House of Blues Las Vegas at Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino on Thursday, July 28.



Soulful singer Leon Bridges is joined by Little Dragon at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas on Friday, July 29.



Reggae acts J. Boog and The Green take the stage at Downtown Las Vegas Events Center on Saturday, July 30.



The music of the ’90s and early aughts continues the free Downtown Rocks concert series, as Hoobastank, Soul Asylum and Alien Ant Farm all take the stage at the Fremont Street Experience on Saturday, July 30.



Singer-songwriter James Taylor spends an evening with his All-Star Band at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, July 30.



Latin singer Amanda Miguel is joined by special guest Ana Victoria Verdaguer at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas on Saturday, July 30.

August

Pop punk rockers New Found Glory bring their Sticks & Stones 20th Anniversary Tour to Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas at The LINQ Promenade on Wednesday, Aug. 3.



Indie singer-songwriter Father John Misty plays The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas on Friday, Aug. 5 with special guest Suki Waterhouse.



Alternative rock band Red Hot Chili Peppers bring their arena-ready songs to Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 6, with special guests The Strokes and King Princess on the stacked bill.



Reggae rock band Dirty Heads plays the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center on Saturday, Aug. 6.



Punk rock bands Less Than Jake and Bowling for Soup join forces for a show at Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas at The LINQ Promenade on Saturday, Aug. 6.



Rapper and singer Daddy Yankee makes two Vegas stops during his La Última Vuelta World Tour at T-Mobile Arena, playing the venue on Saturday, Aug. 6 and Saturday, Aug. 20.



Latin group Los Bukis bring the Una Historia Cantada Tour to Allegiant Stadium on Friday, Aug. 12.



The Summer Gods Tour, featuring rock bands Third Eye Blind and Taking Back Sunday, lands at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas on Friday, Aug. 12.



The Downtown Rocks concert series continues to bring the noise to the downtown streets, with Saliva and Theory of a Deadman playing the Fremont Street Experience on Saturday, Aug. 13.



Get a double dose of heavy metal when Rob Zombie and Mudvayne play Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino on Saturday, Aug. 13.



Find Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas on Friday, Aug. 19 with special guest Cory Wong.



The Weeknd and Doja Cat team up for the After Hours Til Dawn Tour, landing at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 20.



Pop punk band Simple Plan keeps the free Downtown Rocks concert series going at Fremont Street Experience on Saturday, Aug. 20.



Bluesy rocker Melissa Etheridge plays the House of Blues Las Vegas at Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino on Saturday, Aug. 20.



The Rockzilla Tour, featuring Papa Roach, Falling in Reverse, Hollywood Undead and Bad Wolves, lands at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas on Thursday, Aug. 25.



Las Vegas’ own The Killers make a hometown stop of its Imploding the Mirage Tour at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, Aug. 26 with special guest Johnny Marr.



Hip-hop artists Chris Brown and Lil Baby team up for the One of Them Ones Tour, which lands at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Aug. 27.

September

New wave band Duran Duran takes its Future Past Tour to Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas on Thursday, Sept. 1 and Saturday, Sept. 3.



EDM giants Swedish House Mafia return to Las Vegas to play a show at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, Sept. 2, joined by special guest Kaytranada.



The Downtown Rocks concert series continues well past Labor Day, but music fans can enjoy a holiday weekend installment with Rick Springfield, Men at Work and John Waite at Fremont Street Experience on Saturday, Sept. 3.

Laugh Throughout the Season with These Comedy Icons

With several comedy clubs in the destination—plus residencies from the biggest names in stand-up—there’s always time for a laugh in Las Vegas. From legends who have been taking the stage for decades to contemporary acts with blockbuster movies and hit TV shows on their résumé, here are the entertainers who will have visitors in stiches this season.

Kathleen Madigan at The Mirage Theater at The Mirage Hotel & Casino on Friday, June 24 and Friday, Aug. 5.



Steve Martin and Martin Short at Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas on Friday, June 24 and Saturday, June 25.



Nick Cannon Presents: MTV Wild ‘N Out at MGM Grand Garden Arena at MGM Grand Hotel & Casino on Saturday, June 25.



Joe Rogan at MGM Grand Garden Arena at MGM Grand Hotel & Casino on Friday, July 1.



Iliza Shlesinger at The Mirage Theater at The Mirage Hotel & Casino on Friday, July 1 and Saturday, July 2.



Kevin Hart at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on Saturday, July 2 and Sunday, July 3.



Chris Rock at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on Sunday, July 3.



Jimmy O. Yang at The Mirage Theater at The Mirage Hotel & Casino on Friday, July 8 and Saturday, July 9.



Chris Tucker at Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas on Friday, July 8 and Saturday, July 9.



Bill Burr at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on Friday, July 15 and Saturday, July 16.



Daniel Tosh at The Mirage Theater at The Mirage Hotel & Casino on Friday, July 15 and Saturday, July 16.



Sal Vulcano at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas on Friday, July 15.



Dude Perfect at MGM Grand Garden Arena at MGM Grand Hotel & Casino on Saturday, July 16.



Demetri Martin at Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas on Saturday, July 16.



Bill Maher at The Mirage Theater at The Mirage Hotel & Casino on Friday, July 22 and Saturday, July 23.



Tom Segura at The Mirage Theater at The Mirage Hotel & Casino on Friday, July 29 and Saturday, July 30.



Chico Bean at The Mirage Theater at The Mirage Hotel & Casino on Saturday, Aug. 6.



Jim Jeffries at The Mirage Theater at The Mirage Hotel & Casino on Friday, Aug. 12 and Saturday, Aug 13.



Celeste Barber at The Venetian Theatre at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas on Saturday, Aug 13.



Ron White at The Mirage Theater at The Mirage Hotel & Casino on Friday, Aug. 19 and Saturday, Aug 20.



Jim Gaffigan at Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas on Friday, Aug. 26 and Saturday, Aug 27.

Nikki Glaser at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas on Friday, Sept. 2.



Deon Cole at Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas on Friday, Sept. 2.



George Lopez at The Mirage Theater at The Mirage Hotel & Casino on Friday, Sept. 2 and Saturday, Sept. 3.