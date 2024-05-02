“THE WALT DISNEY STUDIOS AND WORLD WAR II” EXHIBITION OPENS AT PEARL HARBOR AVIATION MUSEUM

During World War II, America’s Greatest Generation did its part for the war effort – including Walt Disney and the studio bearing his name.

The day after Pearl Harbor was attacked on December 7, 1941, Walt Disney opened almost his entire studio to support the war effort. Disney’s war production included more than 1,200 insignia for the Armed Forces and related auxiliary groups, animated short films with favorite Disney characters, as well as instructional media and government educational films, posters, and publications. Disney’s war production was deemed so important to America that it was guarded around the clock by our troops.

This year, from June 3 to December 30, visitors to Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum on historic Ford Island will be able to enjoy more than 550 stunning examples of The Walt Disney Studios’ extensive contributions to the Allied war effort during World War II. The exhibition will be housed in air-conditioned comfort at the Museum’s Raytheon Pavilion. “The Walt Disney Studios and World War II” exhibition is made possible through a partnership between The Walt Disney Family Museum and Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum, and was curated by Kent Ramsey.

“We are excited to make these magical Disney historic treasures available for our guests to enjoy,” said Museum Executive Director Elissa Lines. “Walt Disney dedicated himself and his entire creative team to the war effort. Everyone, and especially Disney fans, will want to visit the exhibition, because this is the last time this exhibit will ever be shown.”

During World War II, The Walt Disney Studios increased film production hosted blood drives, planted a victory garden to supplement food rations, and even put on Disney camp shows for our troops. All of Disney’s contributions to the war effort, which played an important role in boosting morale, were produced without profit—and much of the work was never reimbursed. “Tomorrow will be better for as long as America keeps alive the ideals of freedom and a better life,” said Walt Disney.

Disney characters were featured on insignia for hundreds of military units worldwide. These insignia appeared on aircrafts, ships, vehicles, buildings, clothing, and anywhere else the troops could place them. Donald Duck was the most-often used character in Disney World War II insignia, appearing in nearly 150 designs. He also starred in many morale-boosting and training films. Goofy was the second most often-used Disney character, with Mickey Mouse third.

“How could you turn them down?” said Walt Disney. “The insignia meant a lot to the men who were fighting, and they didn’t know who else to go to. I had to do it. Those kids grew up on Mickey Mouse. I owed it to them.”

“Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum is thrilled to showcase the inspiring work of Walt Disney and his studio during World War II,” said Lines. “And the Museum’s iconic Swamp Ghost, a B-17 bomber that crashed on February 23, 1942, in the jungles of Papua New Guinea and was lost for more than six decades, has nose art recently created by Walt Disney Animation Studios depicting Donald Duck rising out of the jungle swamp. It’s a wonderful example of how Disney still supports our military today.”

Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum

Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum is located on Historic Ford Island, where bombs fell during the attack on Pearl Harbor, December 7, 1941. Walk the Pearl Harbor battlefield where the attack began, enter the bullet-scarred hangars, and see the control tower and aircraft of the battle, including a Japanese Zero and the B-17 Swamp Ghost. Hear the stories of World War II heroes and their response to the attack that changed our nation and world. Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum’s mission is to steward American’s first aviation battlefield of World War II. It is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that depends on membership, volunteers, and donations for support. To join, volunteer or support, visit www.PearlHarborAviationMuseum.org.