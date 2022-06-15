Four Seasons Hotel Abu Dhabi announces Vince Leo as chief concierge

Four Seasons Hotel Abu Dhabi, the Forbes Five-Star hotel located in Abu Dhabi’s business and lifestyle destination Al Maryah Island, announces the appointment of Vince Leo as its Chief Concierge.

A familiar face at the busy concierge desk of Four Seasons Hotel Abu Dhabi, Vince Leo is thrilled to have been appointed Chief Concierge.

“What I love about my job is meeting all our guests and being able to help them have the best experience of Abu Dhabi,” says Vince. “I really appreciate the trust our regular guests place in us. It’s funny, but they often only want to speak to one specific concierge at the desk. They’re willing to wait. They might be a very prominent person, but they want to speak to me personally. That inspires me to do my very best to assist them.”

Vince is very excited about his new role, leading the team. “I always believe that attitude comes first. Excellence is not a skill; it’s an attitude. We never give up. Finding a solution is a must in everything we do – especially when we have to live up to the legendary Four Seasons reputation for service right here in the most vibrant city in the world Abu Dhabi.”

A kaleidoscope of colours, Abu Dhabi has undeniably developed into one of the world’s great cultural hubs with a focus on celebrating its unique Emirati identity while also celebrating the diversity of the international residents and visitors that call “The Land of the Gazelle” home.

Located only minutes away from the “Big Three,” as Chief Concierge Vince calls them, the next trip of a lifetime to the capital can take guests on a journey from the past to the present in only a day. Travellers are invited to discover cultural hot spots Qasr al Hosn, Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, and the Louvre Abu Dhabi.

Qasr Al Hosn – Abu Dhabi’s Oldest Monument

No destination tells the story of Abu Dhabi better than Qasr Al Hosn. A centre of power for the Al Nahyan family, everything grew around this structure dating all the way back to the 1790s. Today it is poetically juxtaposed against soaring skyscrapers such as the Burj Mohammed bin Rashid, the capital’s tallest building.

To Leo it is the heart of the city. “We are only 15 minutes away from Qasr Al Hosn but it celebrates the roots of Emirati identity. The cultural centre is not only responsible for telling visitors about the building’s significance in creating modern Abu Dhabi but it has become a centre for Emirati artisans to preserve their traditions, and to create new ones. It is the first stop on your tour that instantly creates a connection to our city.”

Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque – The Capital’s Most Iconic Cultural Landmark

Developed by the UAE’s founding father Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque celebrates architectural styles from across the Islamic world, and it blends influences stretching as far as Andalusia and the Ottoman Empire.

In the words of Leo, “This should be on any visitors’ list. The mosque is not only stunning in the precision of its architecture and the artistic details but in the fact that it brings every culture and religion together under one roof. My preferred time to visit is around sunset so you can appreciate the transition from brilliant white marble, to the serenity of purples and golds.”

Louvre Abu Dhabi – The Middle East’s Art Hub

The world’s first universal museum, Louvre Abu Dhabi is a beacon connecting the world’s cultures in the celebration of artistic expression. Constructed in the heart of the Arabian Gulf, the structure itself is a testament to the region’s culture. The crown jewel is undoubtedly the roof, which represents the diffusion of light through date palms.

However, according to Chief Concierge Vince, the most impressive part is the gallery spaces. “Throughout the museum it tells you the story of humanity from antiquity to modernity in one space. This is an incredibly significant feat, especially in this part of the world. Best of all, it is dynamic, with its coordination with the Agence France-Muséums – 17 of France’s most renowned cultural institutions. This collaboration sees pieces loaned to Louvre Abu Dhabi on a regular basis, creating compelling stories for our capital city. As an art lover I cannot recommend it enough.”

Vince’s genuine passion for exploring is sure to inspire guests on their next visit to Abu Dhabi.

Four Seasons Hotel Abu Dhabi at Al Maryah Island is considered the Abu Dhabi’s Leading Luxury Hotel 2021 by World Travel Awards.