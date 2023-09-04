EASYJET ANNOUNCES RELAUNCH OF ROUTE TO ALICANTE FROM LONDON SOUTHEND AIRPORT

easyJet has announced it will relaunch its route from London Southend to Alicante in Spain.

On sale from today, flights and packages holidays to the popular holiday hotspot on the Costa Blanca coast will provide more year-round choice for customers flying from London Southend. The route will begin operating once again from 29th October 2023 with flights operating twice a week on Thursdays and Sundays.

Alicante will be the seventh destination easyJet now serves from London Southend, alongside Malaga, Palma, Faro, Amsterdam, Geneva and Paris. easyJet previously flew to Alicante between April 2012 to August 2020, flying more than 850,000 passengers in that period.

easyJet holidays, the UK’s fastest growing tour operator, is offering packages on the relaunched route starting at just £375 per person, including flights, hotel and 23kg luggage. The holiday company offers 90 hotels in Alicante, and with a huge range available, there’s something for everyone. Included in the portfolio is the 4* Medplaya Hotel Regente, where customers can enjoy an outstanding line-up of entertainment with magicians, acrobats and a lively bar, for £380 per person on a half board basis for seven nights. Also on offer is the 4* Sandos Benidorm Suites, offering several restaurants, themed nights and live music, for £485 on an All Inclusive basis for seven nights.

Alicante is known as the ‘City of the Sun’ and is reportedly* the sunniest city in Europe with an average of 349 hours of sun each month, making it the prefect year-round destination. Whether its exploring the old town’s maze of narrow streets, it’s vibrant nightlife and restaurants, or soaking up the sun along the south eastern Mediterranean coastline - Alicante offers something for everyone.

Flights are on sale now at easyJet.com and via the mobile app with fares from just £22.99.*

Ali Gayward, easyJet’s UK Country Manager, said:

“We are really pleased to be announcing another route from London Southend to Alicante today, providing our customers in the South East with even more choice to visit one of Europe’s best-loved beach destinations that we know will prove popular throughout the year. With flights and package holidays on sale today, now is a great time to book early to get the best fares and we can’t wait to welcome more customers on board from this winter.”

John Upton, London Southend Airport CEO, said:

“We are excited, delighted and extremely proud to be able to deliver flights to Alicante for our passengers this winter; restarting our most profitable and popular route from 29th October , and opening the door for passengers in Essex, east London and southeast of England to explore yet another area of Spain with our airline partner, easyJet. I look forward to welcoming friends and families back to London Southend as we celebrate this milestone in the coming weeks with the return of their favourite destination.”