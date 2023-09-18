Emirates extends Inflight Meal Preordering Service across Europe

After the successful launch of the Emirates inflight meal preordering initiative on UK routes and the positive feedback received from passengers, the service is now being extended across routes to and from European cities including Warsaw, Venice, Rome, Bologna, Prague, Vienna, Moscow, Istanbul, Dublin, Hamburg, St. Petersburg, Brussels and Madrid, as well as to and from Seychelles and Mauritius.

The initiative will be rolled out across more global routes in the coming months. The new service allows passengers in Business Class to preselect their main course between 14 days and 24 hours in advance of their flight departure, ensuring they get their preferred choice every time as well as helping to reduce food wastage.

Inviting Emirates passengers to enjoy a fine dining experience in the sky, passengers will be able to browse the onboard menu on Emirates.com or on the Emirates app to choose from a selection of regionally inspired dishes with locally sourced ingredients, up to a fortnight before a flight. Business Class meals include a choice of chef crafted dishes such as chocolate hazelnut pancakes with apricot compote and ricotta sour cream for breakfast, beef tenderloin with thyme jus, roasted potato wedges and steamed vegetables for lunch, and pan-fried salmon trout with saffron cream, blanched green beans, braised beetroot and polenta with spring onions for dinner.

Onboard the aircraft, cabin crew will use digital devices to view the preordered selection and serve the passenger their choice of dish. Meal preordering is an addition to the existing suite of AI-enabled customer preference tracking data and cabin crew reports onboard Emirates, which facilitate menu planning, optimal food loading and waste minimization.

Digitally enabled journeys and innovation are a core focus at Emirates. The preordering meal service is complemented by website check-in and app check-in, the option of digital boarding passes and itinerary management, access to digital inflight menus, easy sign up to Skywards to immediately access free Wi-Fi messaging onboard, and ice inflight entertainment playlist curation in advance of a flight.

