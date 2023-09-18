Falko delivers two Embraer E190 aircraft to Airlink

Falko Regional Aircraft (Falko) has completed the delivery of two Embraer E190 aircraft on lease to South African carrier Airlink.

The aircraft were delivered to Airlink following the redelivery from the previous lessee, Azul.

“Falko is delighted to announce the delivery of these two E190 aircraft to South Africa’s leading airline, Airlink. The latest deliveries further cements Falko’s longstanding relationship with Airlink which incredibly spans more than two decades” said Mark Hughes, Falko’s chief commercial officer.

“The airline continues to enjoy great success as it capitalises on the strong post-Covid demand for air travel and its increase in African market share. These additional E190 aircraft expand Airlink’s existing E-Jets focused fleet and supports the airline’s expansion plans as it consolidates its position as South Africa’s leading domestic and regional airline.”