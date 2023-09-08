Emirates Expands Hong Kong Services with Third Daily Flight to Meet Growing Demand

Emirates has announced a third daily flight to Hong Kong, starting from 1 November. The additional flight, operated by a Boeing 777-300ER, will provide non-stop services between Dubai and Hong Kong and support the growing demand for travel on the route.

The additional daily frequency between Hong Kong and Dubai will operate as EK382/383 in a 3-class configuration, offering seats in First Class, Business Class and Economy Class. Tickets can be booked on emirates.com, the Emirates App, and preferred travel agencies.

EK382/383 is scheduled to operate with timings as follows (all times are local):

Dates Flight Departure Arrival

1 November 2023 – 30 March 2024

EK382 (DXB/HKG) 03:15 14:30

EK383 (HKG/DXB) 18:00 23:05



The added flights to be deployed in November will complement Emirates’ direct services on EK380/381 as well as EK384/385, operating with a short stopover in Bangkok. Both services utilise Emirates’ flagship A380 aircraft, which remains highly sought after by travellers for its spacious and comfortable cabins.

The airline’s boosted services to Hong Kong are expected to facilitate connectivity for passengers travelling between Hong Kong and other popular destinations in Emirates’ network including the United Kingdom, UAE, Turkey and a host of European destinations. Furthermore, key feeder markets for Hong Kong include the United Kingdom, UAE, Brazil, South Africa and European destinations including Germany, Italy, Portugal and more.