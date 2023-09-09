Minister of Tourism for Jamaica launches new book exploring the evolving landscape of the tourism s

The Honorable Edmund Bartlett, Minister of Tourism for Jamaica has launched his new book, “Thought Leadership on Tourism, Resilience, and Sustainability in the 21st Century.”

During a period of extraordinary change and innovation, this all-encompassing book captures Bartlett’s observations and insights about the changing nature of the tourism sector and the pressing issues it must navigate.

Taking a deep dive into the world’s tourist ecology, the book explores a plethora of significant tourism subjects, from the role of the private sector in enhancing tourism resilience and the influence of international trade on tourism sustainability, to the importance of digital landscapes and the future of ocean economies.

This comprehensive study is formed by a collection of Bartlett’s essays and is divided into eight distinct sections, each focused on a specific aspect of the tourism industry. Highlights include, Promoting Sustainability in Tourism, COVID and Tourism and Advancing Tourism in the Digital Landscape.

“I’m delighted to be able to share my thoughts and findings on such a captivating and vibrant industry” said Hon. Edmund Bartlett. “Thought Leadership on Tourism, Resilience and Sustainability in the 21st Century will provide industry professionals and policymakers with valuable insights into evolving trends, as well as anyone interested in understanding the strategies necessary to ensure the continued success of the travel industry in an ever-changing landscape.”