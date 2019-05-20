Cheval Collection selects RMS Cloud for systems upgrade

Cheval Collection is upgrading its property management system, entering into a technology partnership with RMS Cloud.

Cheval chief executive George Westwell said the decision to choose RMS Cloud technology was made with an eye on the future.

“We’ve made a long-term decision in the best interests of Cheval,” he said.

“Moving our technology platform to the cloud will give us the scope and flexibility we need as the business continues to evolve.”

The company currently operates eight Cheval Residences in central London and recently won a management contract for a development in Dubai featuring 280 serviced and residential apartments under its new Cheval Maison brand.

Westwell commented that Cheval Collection is continually assessing other opportunities and wanted to work with a technology company that could easily scale and adapt.

“We looked at numerous property management systems and chose RMS Cloud because we felt it was an excellent fit for our business – it’s agile, intuitive and a good all-round choice,” Westwell said.

With a beautiful collection of serviced apartments, townhouses and penthouses in some of London’s most prestigious neighbourhoods, Cheval Collection offers more than just a home and makes life blissfully easy for guests.

Jeff Swanson, managing director, Europe, RMS Cloud, added: “We are delighted to be working with Cheval Collection – they operate some of the best properties in Europe and have an exceptional reputation.”