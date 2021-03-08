Westwell steps down as Cheval chief executive

George Westwell has stepped from his role as chief executive of Cheval Collection and retired after a long, successful career in the hospitality sector.

He joined the Cheval group in March 2004.

Since joining the brand, Westwell has been a driving force, overseeing the launch of flagship Residence Cheval Three Quays in 2014, and the transition from a long-stay accommodation model to a dynamically priced offering in competition with the luxury five-star hotel market.

The brand went through a reinvention in 2018, transforming itself from Cheval Residences to Cheval Collection, and began an ambitious plan for growth, both in the UK and internationally.

In 2020, Cheval announced a further expansion of the brand in Edinburgh, with three additional Residences, and in Frankfurt, Germany, where the first Cheval Maison product is currently in development.

Westwell said: “It has been an absolute privilege working for Cheval for 17 years.

“Working for such a dynamic, forward-thinking brand, alongside the most outstanding calibre of colleagues is honouring.

“I am proud of the success of the brand and it has gone from strength to strength.”

He added: “Being an integral part of this expansion has been the perfect end to the most fulfilling career.

“I’m very sad to say goodbye but I know that I will watch Cheval continue to lead the way in serviced apartments with the expansion, loyal customer base, strategic vision and most importantly, world-class team that I am so grateful to call my colleagues and friends.”