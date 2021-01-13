Cheval Collection to open new London property

Cheval Collection has announced an expansion in London as part of a long-term strategic vision for growth.

From the spring, the company will offer a stylish additional property consisting of 30 apartments at Cheval Lexham Gardens.

This follows an expansion into Edinburgh, which took place in July last year.

The all-apartment residence, which will be a luxury, state-of-the-art contemporary, and boutique west London property, will be available to book for any length of stay, from one night to one year or more.

The 30 beautifully appointed and fully equipped one- or two-bedroom apartments, spread across six floors, are ideal for relocation, leisure and business.

ADVERTISEMENT

George Westwell, chief executive of Cheval Collection, said: “The entire team at Cheval Collection is extremely excited about the opening of this brand-new residence.

“The apartments are superbly located, just moments from Royal Parks, the National History Museum and vibrant Kensington, with easy access to public transport from Gloucester Road Station.

“This is an innovative development - the quality of the build and its high-tech fittings and interiors mirror the high standards of the Cheval brand.”

Cheval Lexham Gardens joins eight additional serviced apartment residences in London and offers a stylish, spacious and private alternative to hotels.