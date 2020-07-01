Cheval Collection adds third Edinburgh property to portfolio

Cheval Collection has welcomed Abbey Strand Apartments at Holyrood into its fold.

The news follows the announcement in May that the Edinburgh Grand and Old Town Chambers will become Cheval Residences from this month.

At times home to a number of courtiers during its 500-years of history, Cheval Abbey Strand Apartments at Holyrood is one of Edinburgh’s oldest buildings.

The Residence brings together a rich past with a contemporary lifestyle; historic fireplaces and age-old walls fill the nine apartments’ characterful spaces.

The residence is located in the heart of Edinburgh, next door to her majesty the Queen’s official residence in Scotland, the Palace of Holyroodhouse, and also has unrivalled views of Arthur’s Seat.

The apartments are all named after historic figures associated with the Abbey Strand buildings, with the history of each individual interwoven into the guest journey.

The apartments, available to book from one night, to one year or more, consist of four open plan studios, four one-bedroom apartments and one two-bedroom apartment – sleeping up to five guests.

They will overlook a new physic garden which lies at the rear of the property inspired by some of the earliest recorded gardens at the palace.

George Westwell, chief executive of Cheval Collection, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Abbey Strand Apartments at Holyrood into the Cheval Collection portfolio, alongside the Edinburgh Grand and Old Town Chambers.

“These three historically rich buildings in Scotland’s capital perfectly complement our existing London offering and we are very much looking forward to continuing our ever-evolving journey, together with the Chris Stewart Group.”