Cheval Collection launches My Locanda brand

Cheval Collection has launched a new urban lifestyle serviced apartment brand, My Locanda.

The company plans to grow the brand by targeting dynamic cities around the world.

Mohammed Almarzooqi, managing director of Cheval Collection, said: “In December 2018 we announced our vision for Cheval Collection to expand beyond key cities in the UK and to take on new management contracts both in the domestic and overseas markets.

“The launch of our exciting new brand, My Locanda, demonstrates that vision coming to life, and we are already talking to many developers and investors about future locations.”

Cheval Collection is working with real estate developers, family offices, HNW individuals and other investors, focusing on the UK, Europe and the Middle East, while considering all opportunities globally.

The launch will take Cheval Collection to three brands, with My Locanda joining Cheval Maison and Cheval Residences.

The brand is upscale to upper upscale with service levels customised to the needs of the modern, discerning traveller, and representing a more affordable price point for guests and investors.

The company is looking at new-build projects as well as conversions and refurbishments.

Locanda is Italian for small hotel or restaurant.