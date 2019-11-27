Cheval Maison, Frankfurt signed for 2022 opening

Cheval Collection will be opening the first Cheval Maison in continental Europe following an agreement with SIC Properties.

Located in Frankfurt, the long-stay residence will be the second Maison branded property, after an announcement that construction work will start in central Dubai in 2020.

The Cheval Maison, Frankfurt will open in 2022 and will attract both business and leisure travellers for short and long-term stays.

Cheval Maison guests can choose a location and a smartly designed apartment to suit their needs and their budget with the confidence they will be living just like a local, without compromising on creature comforts.

Cheval Maison, Frankfurt will be based in the city’s Sachsenhausen neighbourhood, directly opposite the Villa Kennedy hotel.

The prominent location at the corner of Kennedy Allee and Stresemann Allee, is less than 15 minutes’ journey time from the city centre and from the international airport, and moments from a variety of restaurants, cafés and shopping opportunities.

The new build property is designed by Berlin-based Eike Becker Architects and will consist of 181 apartments over eleven floors.

The apartments will be configured primarily as studios, one and two-bedroom units, some with panoramic views towards the river Main and Frankfurt city centre from the upper floors.

George Westwell, chief executive of Cheval Collection, said: “We are delighted to announce plans to open Cheval Maison, Frankfurt in 2022.

“This will be a flagship development for us; our second property outside of London and a milestone in our company ambition to become the pre-eminent leader in luxury serviced apartment accommodation worldwide for any length of stay.

“We are excited to confirm this is our first management contract as part of that expansion plan and we are honoured to be working with SIC Properties.

“We look forward to bringing our more than 35 years of quality accommodation expertise to our exciting new concept and location at Cheval Maison Frankfurt.”