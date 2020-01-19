Cheval Gloucester Park set to return to London hospitality market

Cheval Gloucester Park has celebrated its re-opening this week with a ribbon cutting ceremony.

The event follows a two year, full-scale multi-million-pound refurbishment at the Kensington, London, property.

Mohammed Al Shaibani, chairman of the board of directors for Cheval Collection, was present to cut the ribbon.

The luxury all-apartment residence, which will become the collection’s iconic west London property, will be available to book for any length of stay, from one night to one year or more.

There are 98 beautifully appointed and fully-equipped apartments, spread across ten floors, all of which are ideal for both leisure and business.

Cheval Gloucester Park will feature a combination of one, two- and three-bedroom apartments, as well as three spectacular five-bedroom penthouses on the upper floors, aptly named Gloucester, Cromwell and Kensington.

Al Shaibani, managing director of Cheval Collection, said: “The entire team at Cheval Collection is extremely proud of Cheval Gloucester Park and this has been the perfect celebration of the culmination of two years of dedication to creating this new London offering.”

Guests of Cheval Gloucester Park will also be able to choose from a number of additional services during their stay.

Cheval Collection has recently collaborated with La Belle Assiette, the UK’s leading chef service, to offer guests the opportunity to book a private chef in the comfort of their own apartment.

Guests can also choose to have delicious dishes delivered direct to their apartment from restaurants with Night Room Service, arrange a selection of in-apartment spa treatments and fitness activities with Viva Therapies, and take luxury transfers in BMW 7 and Mercedes S-Class with ARP Cars.