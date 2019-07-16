Cheval Collection appoints Emerging Communications to woo Chinese guests

Luxury serviced apartment company Cheval Collection has appointed marketing consultancy Emerging Communications, to drive sales from tourists, students, business executives and expats from China.

The number of Chinese coming to the UK is growing rapidly.

According to data recently released by TripAdvisor, visitor numbers are up 133 percent on last year, and spending by tourists is expected to rise 40 per cent to reach £1 billion in 2019, according to VisitBritain.

The number of students from wealthy backgrounds registered at universities has risen to 106,000, with applications up 30 percent so far this year, reports university clearing house UCAS.

The average monthly disposable income of Chinese students is £1,500.

Emerging Communications has been appointed to create increased brand awareness and highlight customer benefits through Chinese social media platforms Weibo and WeChat, which have a far more powerful influence on consumer behaviour than Western counterparts.

Emerging Communications will also promote offers on Chinese mobile payment platform Alipay, which contains an effective suite of marketing tools, including destination guides and the ability to flag promotional incentives.

In addition, China’s best used online holiday planning and booking service C-trip, will be used to identify and communicate with target prospects at the time visits to the UK are being planned.

Cheval’s target markets include expats, tourists, business visitors, students and friends and family who visit them.

The location of Cheval’s properties in prime London locations, unique apartment character, and strong service ethic are an excellent match for high net-worth consumers from China seeking luxury and spacious alternatives to traditional hotel accommodation options.

Speaking of the recent appointment, George Westwell, chief executive of Cheval Collection, said: “With the growing number of Chinese visitors coming to the UK, we felt now was the best time to appoint Emerging Communications.

“We are confident that this specialised agency will drive sales and increase awareness of the Cheval brand across powerful digital platforms to ensure our ever-evolving brand is being globally recognised.

“We very much look forward to what the future brings and look forward to seeing the results.”

With a collection of serviced apartments, townhouses and penthouses in some of London’s most prestigious neighbourhoods, Cheval Collection offers more than just a home and makes life blissfully easy for guests.

Visitors can choose from Cheval Three Quays at the Tower of London, Cheval Phoenix House at Sloane Square, Cheval Harrington Court in South Kensington, Cheval Knightsbridge or Cheval Thorney Court in Royal Kensington.