Argyll Hotel Recruits Real Life ‘Merman’ for Wild Swimming Experience

One of Argyll’s most iconic coastal hotels has recruited a real life ‘Merman’ to offer guests a unique two-day ‘Samhain’ wild swimming experience on Saturday 28th and Sunday 29th October.

The Pierhouse Hotel at Port Appin is teaming up with local open water swimming expert ‘Dan the Merman’ to mark the end of harvest season and celebrate Samhain, the official start of winter in the ancient Gaelic calendar.

Tucked away on the shores of Loch Linnhe, The Pierhouse Hotel offers breathtaking views to the islands of Lismore and Mull, so is perfectly located for those brave enough to take a dip in the fresh coastal waters directly outside the hotel.

Dan Coyle, who is known locally as ‘Dan the Merman’ started swimming in the North Atlantic on family holidays when he was just seven years old. He now has over three years’ experience as a qualified open water swim coach and professional guide, recently having swam across the Gulf of Corryvreckan between the islands of Jura and Scarba in Argyll, as well as the arctic waters off Iceland.

Dan helped author the Wild About Argyll ‘Above & Below’ wild swimming and snorkelling trail. He has also been running wild swimming adventures by sail across the western seaboard with the historic Provident and Stravaigin Sailing. The later multi-day adventure includes a Gaelic cultural focus. Immersion in more ways than one.

The Samhain Wild Swimming experience at The Pierhouse will be led by Dan The Merman and is suitable for anyone who is looking to develop a holistic approach to the embracing the cold. Ideal for those who want to mark the start of the colder months in a special way and to keep connecting with nature as the temperature drops. Each session has space for up to a maximum of six swimmers.

The activity will start on dry land inside the hotel, where Dan The Merman will teach all about the theory of cold water swimming, cold acclimatisation and conditioning. This will be followed by a breathing session, to learn how to make the transition into the cold water smoother and seamless while maximising the experience. Some basic open water swim stroke can be explored followed by an “integrated recovery” on dry land, which involves specially designed exercises for re-warming and restoring the body and mind.

Commenting on the Samhain Wild Swimming experience at The Pierhouse this October, Dan The Merman, said:

“This outdoor swimming experience in Loch Linnhe is like a spiritual journey. It’s about empowering yourself for winter, connecting with the environment to mark a significant point in the year.

“In winter it’s normal to batten down the hatches and hibernate. But another aspect is to embrace the cold with all the positive health benefits that go with it.

“Having the right mindset and controlling your breathing allows you to maximise your time in the water. That could be 15 minutes or close to half an hour depending on each individual and if they’re wearing a wetsuit or not, some people prefer not to.

“The sessions are about reconnecting with nature by immersing yourself in the sea, we reflect on the environment and safely accessing sites and leaving no trace.

“After a really cold swim, The Pierhouse seafood extravaganza tastes even better than usual.”

Dan The Merman is also immersed in Gaelic folklore. He added:

“After the Samhain celebrations, the ancient Gaelic goddess of the sea and winter ‘Cailleach’ brings the storms and the cold. She can be tempestuous and temperamental like the weather at this time of year but she is also a custodian of nature and wildlife, mountains and forests, which perfectly describes the landscape at The Pierhouse.”

Hardy swimmers can expect a warm welcome after their excursions, with a hot chocolate by the roaring fire inside The Pierhouse, followed by a delicious lunch in the renowned Scottish seafood restaurant, as well as a complimentary whisky tasting session on the Saturday evening hosted by The Pierhouse’s resident whisky ambassador, David.

Menus at The Pierhouse include the freshest langoustines, mussels and lobsters harvested from Loch Linnhe and Loch Etive, as well as fine handpicked oysters from the oyster beds of Loch Creran, just 10 minutes from the hotel. The Pierhouse restaurant has three silver stars, two AA rosettes and is also included in the Michelin Guide for Great Britain and Ireland 2023.

Guests also have the opportunity to catch of glimpse of local wildlife during frosty walk in the morning or at dusk, including sea otters, seals, deer, hares, oyster catchers, guillemots and sea eagles.

The Samhain Wild Swimming experience at The Pierhouse takes place on Saturday 28th and Sunday 29th October only. The price for the two day session including lunch, dry robes, refreshments is £150 per person, or £75 per person for one day. There is a £30 discount on published rates for accommodation.

For more information about The Pierhouse or to make a booking, call 01631 730302, email [email protected] or visit www.pierhousehotel.co.uk/wee-winter-break