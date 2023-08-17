8 ways to play at FIFA Fan Fest

With its supercharged events calendar and welcoming spirit, no one throws a party like Sydney – and from now to 20 August, the free FIFA Women’s World Cup Fan Fest’s in full swing, lighting up Darling Harbour with live matches on the big screen, legendary entertainers and fun activities to keep the good times rolling beyond the game.

Here, we’ve rounded up some unmissable highlights; consider this your written invitation to join the action in the heart of Sydney – Australia’s home of football.

Party with thousands of new friends

As the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 (FIFAWWC) live matches light up Stadium Australia and the Sydney Football Stadium, nearby Darling Harbour is the buzzy epicentre for all things entertainment on 11, 12, 15, 16, 19 and 20 August – when the ultimate Final showdown will decide the winner. Throughout the tournament you can join 5,000 fans at Tumbalong Park and catch the action on giant screens and, in between cheering on the Matildas, lace up your boogie boots as some of Australia’s most beloved headliners hit the stage, including Jacoténe, Ruby Archer, Chloe Gill, Jack River and Mia Wray. With music and a feel-good buzz in the air, you can’t help but move – and be moved.

Join the world in a sing-along

Football’s power to bring people together has long inspired the great songwriters – and this year’s FIFAWWC anthem boasts triple the inspiration. Pop legends, Australia’s Tones and I, US rapper BIA and France-born Senegalese star Diarra Sulla, have joined creative forces for the year’s ultimate banger, “Bring It On” – the walk-on track for all 64 championship matches. Don’t miss the trio performing the anthem live on 15-16 August – click here to reserve your place and “Boom, boom, do not delay!”

Get a taste of the action – and local favourites

From the grandstand’s technicolour to its soundtrack of cheers, FIFAWWC is a sensory playground – and the Fan Festival elevates the experience with a moreish spread of tastebud tinglers. Tuck into a traditional barbecue as Aboriginal native food chef Sharon Winsor plates up delicious indigenous ingredients, and bite into the Sydney Tuna Cheeseburger – created by award-winning seafood chef Josh Niland especially for the festival. Plus, there’s quintessentially Sydney street-eats like gozleme, pizza and dumplings, and two onsite bars serving Aussie beer and wine.

Get inspired and smash your goals

Nothing’s quite as inspiring as seeing world champions at their best, and along with watching your heroes flex their skills on Tumbalong Park’s big screens you can put your skills to the test at the Fan Festival Playground. Get a kick out of the shooting-speedometer and cross-bar challenges; learn from the experts at training clinics; chase that winning feeling in penalty shootouts and soccer matches on a pop-up pitch; and challenge your squad with football snooker and football minigolf.

Be intrigued by game-changing artefacts

Uniting, uplifting and supporting athletes from across the globe, FIFAWWC has been a game-changer for women in sport since 1991. Immerse yourself in its remarkable journey at Fan Fest’s onsite FIFA Museum – the first of its kind in Australia. Hyundai’s Goal of the Century exhibit showcases just how far we’ve come, while the Calling the Shots display highlights the passionate players, coaches and fans embodying FIFA WWC’s pioneering spirit. Get up close to the Winner’s Trophy and explore a trove of treasures including signed mementoes and The Rainbow of Shirts, which brings together the 32 jerseys of this tournament’s teams.

Wear your colours with pride

They say fans are the twelfth member of every football team, so invest in a uniform. Fan Fest hosts Australia’s largest flagship FIFAWWC store, with two levels of official merch for each of the participating teams. Show your support and kit yourself out in your side’s gear and apparel, and pick up unique collectibles including the official FIFAWWC ball so you can play on long after the tournament ends.

Join the action beside the harbour

As well as the nonstop fun at Tumbalong Park, the fun continues around the harbour as Stadium Adidas takes over Mrs Macquarie’s Chair from 10-20 August. Here you’ll enjoy a huge pop-up adventure zone with surprises like skill-testing challenges with the OCEAUNZ Official Match Ball; jaw-dropping technology and hands-on sensory experiences. You may even run into football living legends Alessia Russo, Lena Oberdorf, Mary Fowler and Caitlin Foord. This free, feel-good event runs every day from 11am-8pm, but places are limited – book ahead to reserve your spot today.

Follow the party vibes across Sydney

FIFAWWC 2023 is the biggest women’s sporting event in world history – and its electric energy is filling every pocket of the harbour city! So, beyond the grandstands and the official Fan Festival, follow TimeOut Sydney’s guide to the bars, pubs and party zones levelling up the viewing experience, including live sites at Parramatta Square and Rouse Hill; the Surry Hills pub serving free margaritas when the Matildas score, and more.

For more information on FIFA Fan Festival click here. Https://www.sydney.com/events/fifa-womens-world-cup-2023/fifa-fan-festival